€150,000 health centre inaugurated in Baddibu Suwareh Kunda

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By Amadou Jadama

Lower Baddibu seyfo Fabala Kinteh has called on doctors and nurses in the country’s health sectors to exercise maximum respect and patience for the patients.

Speaking at the official opening of a €150,000 Sori Jata Bolong Clinic in Baddibu Suwareh Kunda on Sunday, Chief Kinteh stated: “There is nobody who will eat and drink until his or her stomach is full and then go to the hospital for enjoyment. Anybody you see at a hospital is either sick or caring for the sick. Therefore, you the doctors and nurses should treat them with respect. Do not purloin medications from the public health facilities clinics to private pharmacies. Let us fear Allah and remember the Day of Judgement, because whatever you do in this world Allah will judge you,” he advised.

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Chief Kinteh further emphasised that respecting patients is not just a moral obligation but a fundamental requirement for effective health delivery as treating patients with dignity is important for patients’ satisfaction and positive health.

“If patients are not treated with dignity and respect that could even worsen their conditions and tarnish the image of the hospital including the doctors and nurses,” he advised.

He commended Baba Sambujang Fatty, CEO of Sori Jata Bolong Foundation, and his German partners Bernd Schorch and Susanne Touray Alex and GBG NGO Foundation for building the “magnificent” clinic and called on other Gambians to emulate him.

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North Bank Region governor Lamin Saidykhan in his statement noted: “It is the responsibility of the government to provide healthcare to the citizens, and we can see the government is doing that because they have constructed lots of hospitals and health centres within North Bank Region. But government cannot do it alone. This is the first time since I became governor of this region to witness an individual construct a health centre for the people.”

The governor said the health centre will transform and improve the lives of not only the people of Suwareh Kunda, but others across the country, particularly, women and children.

He thanked Fatty and his partners for their “unwavering” commitment and support for them to built a “magnificent” healthcare center in Suwareh Kunda.

Abdoulie Jarjue, regional health director, stated that healthcare is one of the most essential pillars of a strong and driven society.

“For many years, the members of this community have been travelling long distances to access. This clinic will now bring essential health services closer to the people and provide timely treatment. This initiative has demonstrated the powerful role private investors and community partnership can play in strengthening our Healthcare system, he said.

Baba Sambujang Fatty, Susanne Schmeidunch, Bernd Schorch and others echoed similar remarks.