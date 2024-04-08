Ecomig-Ghana donates learning materials to schools in Barra

- Advertisement -

The Ecomig-Ghana troops stationed in Barra last week donated learning materials to two schools in Barra. The beneficiaries are ST Mathew Lower and Upper Basic and Muhammed Nasire Arabic School.

Albinu Emmanuel Jatta, the Vice Principal of ST Mathew School expressed the school’s

gratitude to the Ghanaian troops for the generous donation.

He said the donation of learning materials is timely and significant as they are starting exams soon.

“We are grateful for this support and it means a lot to us. These learning materials are now very expensive and this donation will help us to reduce expenses,” he stated.

He further commended the troops for their contribution to the socioeconomic development of Barra and the surrounding through their social cooperate services.

Biram Secka, the headmaster of Muhammed Nasire Arabic School also acknowledged the support saying it is the first of its kind for the school to receive such assistance.

He underscored the importance of the donated materials in ensuring quality education. Mr Secka said the donated materials will go a long way in addressing the need for learning equipment in the school.

“The Ghanaian troops have shown us immense generosity through their contributions to our wellbeing. We are grateful to receive this is support from them and we pray that Allah bless them,” Secka acknowledged. Major Francis Ackom, 2n Commander of the Ghanaian forces said the gesture is among many they have been rendering to the people of Barra.

He added that the purpose of the donation is to complement national efforts in making education more accessible.Mayor Ackom further commended the people of Barra for their hospitality and reiterated commitment for a better working relationship.