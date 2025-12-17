Ecowas and the cost of delayed diplomacy

- Advertisement -

It is generally accepted that regional leadership is measured not only by the strength of its statements but by the timeliness of its actions. In this regard, the recent statement by the Economic Community of West African States on former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh’s declaration of intent to return to The Gambia, alongside its reaction to the troubling events in Guinea-Bissau, raises a troubling question: has the regional bloc spoken far too late?

Jammeh’s declaration, made months ago, was not a casual remark. Given his authoritarian legacy and the unresolved wounds of his 22-year rule, any talk of a return inevitably stirs fear, political tension, and uncertainty. Similarly, the developments in Guinea-Bissau, which unfolded nearly a month before Ecowas issued its statement, posed clear risks to constitutional order and regional stability.

In both these cases, the warning signs were visible early. Silence, or slow response, only allowed speculation, anxiety, and misinformation to fill the vacuum. That could have – should have – been avoided.

Ecowas has long presented itself as a guarantor of democracy and stability in West Africa. Its decisive interventions in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia in 2017 remain proud chapters in its history.

Yet, those successes were built on swift action and clear resolve. Delayed statements, however well-worded, risk undermining that hard-earned credibility. When Ecowas appears reactive rather than proactive, it sends the wrong signal, not just to political actors who may be testing the limits, but also to ordinary citizens who look to the bloc for reassurance.

Regional instability does not wait for diplomatic calendars. In today’s fast-moving political environment, weeks of silence can be interpreted as indecision or weakness. This perception emboldens anti-democratic forces and erodes public trust in regional institutions.

Ecowas must therefore rethink its approach. First, it should strengthen its early-warning and rapid-response mechanisms, ensuring that emerging threats trigger immediate engagement, both in public and behind the scenes.

Second, its communication must be timely and firm. Even a preliminary statement, issued early, can calm tensions and clarify red lines. Third, Ecowas should complement words with visible actions: fact-finding missions, preventive diplomacy, and, where necessary, targeted sanctions against individuals who threaten constitutional order.

Ultimately, leadership delayed is leadership diminished. If Ecowas is to remain relevant and respected, it must act with the urgency that the region’s fragile democracies demand. West Africa cannot afford a watchful silence when decisive action is required.

Ecowas must do better!