BABA GALLEH ADVISES BARROW TO DROP 3RD TERM BID

By Lamin Cham

Baba Galleh Jallow, the former executive secretary of the globally respected Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission TRRC, has addressed an open letter to President Barrow advising him that while his third term bid may be legally or constitutionally right, it is morally wrong with potential damaging consequences for our country, and for him (the president) in person.

In the letter, the soften spoken but tacitly assertive academic professor and former journalist further advised Barrow that “while the 1997 constitution permits him to seek another term in office, the supreme interests of The Gambia demand that he does not, because it could jeopardise our national wellbeing.’ “When constitutional provisions clash with the moral obligations of a leader, the moral obligations must be prioritised, for they point to not what the law allows you to do, but to what reason, common sense, natural law, and the national interest demand that you should not do. The choice of course, remains yours, but the wise thing to do is find a trustworthy successor to serve as the candidate for your party in the 2026 elections. The nation will be grateful and your legacy will forever be graced by an act that will perhaps save our country from political chaos in the short, medium or long term,” Jallow advised Barrow.