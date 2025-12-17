Barrow: West Africa is lagging behind because of coups 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Upon his return from the 68th summit of the Economic Community of West African States Monday night, President Adama Barrow has said while the entire world is moving towards democracy , the only region that is involved in unconstitutional change of government is West Africa. “We have been singled out as an area prone to unconstitutional change of government. I think that is not good for Ecowas and it is not good even for the current presidents because this will be part of our legacy when we leave office,” Barrow warned.

Speaking to national broadcaster GRTS, President Barrow added that the summit ended successfully with the regional leaders drawing a red line to crack down on the growing trend of coups, which he said threatens the peace, political instability and democratic consolidation in the sub-region.

He said the regional bloc has resolved to take a strong stance against unconstitutional change of governments and will do everything to prevent it.

“Ecowas has taken a stance to say now we have got to draw a red line to make sure we consolidate democracy and there will be oversights, so that everybody plays by the rules. If we want to develop our region, we have to build a strong foundation of democracy,” President Barrow stated.

Former president Jammeh

Speaking on the matter of former president Jammeh, Barrow said:” The issue of The Gambia was on the table. Former president Jammeh is making audios trying to disturb the country, trying to convince people to cause problems in this country and Ecowas will not accept that. So, there is a warning issued to Jammeh to stop making audios and trying to disrupt the peace and stability of this country. If he continues to do that there will be consequences. This is the resolution we passed and I think it is loud and clear that we all play by the rules.”