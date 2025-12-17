School girl arraigned for assaulting teacher

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A school girl age 17, was arraigned before the Brikama Children’s Court yesterday charged with unlawfully assaulting Ebrima Jatta, a teacher at Yunus English School in Busumbala by cutting him with a knife on his left hand.

According to police prosecutors, the accused injured the teacher on his left hand with a knife causing him grievous bodily harm on 10 December during school hours. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

- Advertisement -

Police prosecutors comprising deputy superintendent Buteh Sawaneh, Superintendent Omar Jahateh and Corporal Angel Jatta representing the IGP, objected to any bail for the accused, arguing that the accused be placed in protected custody for her security due to complexity of the matter.

The prosecutors further argued that even though the charge before the court is bailable, the offence that the accused committed is a very serious one.

However, lawyer for the accused disputed the prosecution’s arguments on the issue of bail arguing that the offence is bailable according to the Children’s Act.

- Advertisement -

Following their arguments, presiding magistrate Anna Mendy adjourned the matter to January 8 2026 to decide on the bail request .At the court, many students and teachers turned up in solidarity with Mr Jatta saying that “an attack on a teacher is an attack on a nation’s future.”.