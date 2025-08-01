Ecowas at 50: Between peacekeeping and the people’s dream

- Advertisement -

By Abou Kalley

Fifty years after its founding, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) finds itself at a crossroads: celebrated for its role in peacekeeping, yet criticised for failing to meet the aspirations of the 400 million people it represents.

This tension was on full display during the 50th Anniversary celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 25th. Organised by the Ecowas Permanent Observer to the UN, the event drew diplomats, ambassadors, UN officials, civil society leaders, and academics to reflect on the bloc’s journey since 1975.

A vision of unity

Speaking during one of the panels, the Ambassador of Guinea-Bissau recalled the founding vision of Ecowas: to transcend colonial borders and build a single West African family.

His rhetorical question – “If we are one family, why are we still so divided?” – captured the frustration many feel.

Key achievements

Over the decades, Ecowas has made significant contributions:

• The Ecowas passport allows visa-free travel within the bloc.

• The Ecowas Trade Liberalisation Scheme aims to promote intra-regional commerce.

• The bloc’s peacekeeping arm, Ecomog, has intervened decisively in conflicts in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia.

In terms of conflict resolution, Ecowas has often acted faster than other African regional blocs such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) or the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

Challenges and criticism

However, beyond these achievements, Ecowas faces serious challenges.

Economic integration remains slow. Member states continue to trade more with Europe and China than with each other. The long-promised single currency, the ECO, is still on hold.

For many citizens, Ecowas has limited visibility. The bloc is better known for military interventions than for initiatives that directly impact daily life. The withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger earlier this year highlighted deep fissures within the bloc and raised questions about its future cohesion.

Comparisons with other regions

While Ecowas has been praised for its conflict-resolution efforts, other African regional communities have made more progress in integration. The East African Community, for example, has advanced a common market and fostered a sense of regional identity, while SADC has focused on cross-border infrastructure projects.

The way forward

Panelists at the New York event called for a renewal of purpose. Among the recommendations:

• Deepen intra-regional trade.

• Strengthen democratic governance and accountability.

• Engage with civil society, youth, and business communities to build a more people-centred Ecowas.

• Leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to boost commerce within the bloc.

As one participant put it, Ecowas must move from being “a bloc of presidents to a union of peoples.”

A pivotal moment

As Ecowas marks its golden jubilee, the next few years will be critical in determining whether the bloc can transform itself into a driver of integration and prosperity or remain primarily a crisis-management organisation. The vision of a united West Africa remains alive — but it will take courage, political will, and citizen engagement to make it real.