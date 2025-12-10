EFSCRJ concerned about widespread incidence of hate speech during President Barrow’s 2025 “Meet the People Tour”

- Advertisement -

Introduction

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice expresses deep alarm regarding the recent developments witnessed during the 2025 ‘Meet the People Tour’ led by President Adama Barrow and his delegation.

The Center is particularly concerned about the prevalence of insults, inflammatory language, disinformation, and intimidation that marred the proceedings of the tour.

Constitutional purpose of the tour

According to Section 222(15) of the 1997 Constitution, the ‘Meet the People Tour’ is a constitutional obligation designed to allow the President to become acquainted with the living conditions of citizens and to assess the impact of public policies on their lives.

The tour is not intended to serve as a campaign platform, nor should it be used to attack political opponents, journalists, activists, diaspora communities, or entire constituencies.

The tour took place from November 10 to December 3, spanning 24 days. Activities during this period included community meetings, visits to project sites, and the commissioning of infrastructure and social service facilities, among other engagements.

Concerns over conduct and rhetoric

As the nation approaches a sensitive pre-election phase in advance of the 2026 presidential polls, EFSCRJ has kept a close watch on the language, behavior, and overall messaging of public officials as part of its national election-watch and rights-monitoring responsibilities. The Center notes with concern that the conduct and statements observed during the tour raise serious questions about adherence to constitutional principles, electoral fairness, ethical leadership, and the safeguarding of civic space.

In light of our monitoring, we hereby present issues and concerns observed.

1. Coercive and clientelist threats against communities

In places such as Salikenni, the President is reported to have warned that if he continues to “provide” without political support, he will “get tired”, effectively suggesting that access to public goods depends on supporting him politically. This is a direct abuse of power and contradicts the principle that public resources belong to the people, not to any party or leader. This remark is reminiscent of similar statements by Dictator Yahya Jammeh that communities that did not vote for him will not receive public goods and services.

2. Demonisation of opposition and incitement of political hostility

Throughout the tour, the President and ruling party surrogates repeatedly insulted, caricatured, and demonised opposition parties, at times describing them as enemies or threats to the nation instead of legitimate competitors in a multiparty democracy. In Bundung, the President publicly labelled UDP members “wounded lions” and used dehumanising metaphors, likening some educated critics to having “the same horn as that of cows.” Such language is beneath the dignity of the presidency and violates the spirit of Sections 1, 17, 25 and 60 of the Constitution.

In Sifoe, Minister of Agriculture, Demba Sabally who doubles as the NPP Deputy President dismissed concerns over corruption and the cost of living as coming only from “a few people… who do not have work … sacked or retired from the UN… have no job, they just go on radio and TV to mislead you”.

In the Brikama rally, Sabally joined the President in targeting Brikama Area Council (BAC) Chairman Yankuba Darboe, branding him “not development-oriented” in front of constituents, amid broader attempts to portray the council leadership as incompetent and obstructive.

These comments constitute personal attacks and stereotyping of critics as useless, idle, and deceitful and dismissal of socio-economic grievances as laziness rather than policy failures. Furthermore, public vilification of a local elected authority contributes to personalized attacks rather than policy debate.

3. Attacks on elected representatives and unproven allegations of corruption

In Kanifing Municipality, the President told residents that electing opposition National Assembly Members, the mayor and councilors was a “mistake” and went further to accuse them of having done “nothing” except collect taxes, embezzle them, and share them among themselves. These sweeping, unsubstantiated accusations amount to public defamation and political incitement, not accountability. If there is credible evidence of corruption, due process exists through the Auditor-General, the police, and the courts, and not through inflammatory statements on a political podium.

In Banjul, the President ridiculed the NAM for Banjul North Modou Lamin Bah who raised issues and concerns about public services especially healthcare in the city. Instead of appreciating the presence of the NAM and acknowledging the issues and concerns he raised, the President rather rebuked the parliamentarian. This posture contrasts sharply with the President’s attacks on other NAMs for failing to show up during his meetings in their localities such as NAM for Baddibu Central Sulayman Saho and NAM for Busumbala Muhammed Kanteh, among others. This conduct of the President indicates failure in leadership and undermines the purpose of the tour.

4. Bullying and delegitimisation of human rights defenders and the media

During a joint meeting in Bundung, Minister Ebrima Sillah attacked human rights activists and media organizations, accusing them of bias and silence, and issuing veiled warnings to smaller parties against partnering with the opposition. Such rhetoric endangers journalists and activists, undermines public trust in independent media, and encourages a climate of fear and self-censorship.

5. Instrumentalisation of a constitutional tour for partisan mobilisation

Testimonies from citizens, opposition representatives, and independent observers, as well as media reports, confirm that this year’s tour was effectively turned into an NPP and allies campaign caravan, with governors, chiefs, alkalolu and senior civil servants openly canvassing support for a third term and beyond for the incumbent President. This is a blatant abuse of state resources and a recycling of the worst practices of the Jammeh era, which Gambians rejected at the ballot in December 2016.

EFSCRJ reiterates that hate speech, incitement, disinformation, intimidation, and personalised insults are unacceptable from any actor be it opposition, activists, or supporters. However, when such conduct comes from the President and cabinet ministers, it is especially dangerous, because it carries the full weight of the state and normalises hostility, division, and impunity.

Our demands

In light of the above, EFSCRJ calls for the following urgent measures:

1. Public retraction and apology

a. President Barrow should publicly retract and apologise for statements that threaten to withdraw development from communities for political reasons, that brand opposition officials as thieves without due process, that ridicule critics as animals, and that accuse media houses of wishing violence on the country.

b. Cabinet ministers and ruling party surrogates who engaged in similar attacks must also apologize and commit to higher standards of speech.

2. Adoption and enforcement of a Code of Conduct for state officials

a. The Office of the President, National Assembly, Inter-Party Committee, and civil society should urgently develop and adopt a binding Code of Conduct on ethical communication, including clear red lines on hate speech, disinformation, and abuse of incumbency.

b. Violation of this code by public officials should trigger disciplinary, political and, where necessary, legal consequences.

3. Equal and non-selective enforcement of the law

a. EFSCRJ condemns all forms of incitement, including recent controversial statements by opposition figures. However, we reject the current practice where the police and prosecutors go after opposition members and activists while turning a blind eye to inflammatory rhetoric from the President and members of the ruling party.

b. The Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Justice must ensure that laws on public order, incitement and defamation are applied impartially, or risk eroding all public confidence in law enforcement and the justice system.

4. Protection of journalists, activists, and diaspora critics

a. The Gambia Government must publicly affirm that journalists, human rights defenders, activists, and diaspora critics are not enemies of the state but essential partners in democratic governance.

b. We call on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Gambia Press Union (GPU) and CSOs to document and publicly condemn all attacks whether verbal or physical against media houses, journalists, and activists linked to this tour.

5. De-politicisation of the Presidential Tour

a. Going forward, the Meet the People Tour must be redesigned to reflect its constitutional purpose: small, structured consultations and field visits, clear reporting on citizen concerns, and transparent follow-up mechanisms.

b. Chiefs, alkalolu, governors, security officers and civil servants must not be used as partisan mobilisers. Where this happens, it should attract administrative and legal sanctions.

A call to citizens and all political actors

EFSCRJ calls on all political parties, supporters, and citizens to refuse the politics of hate, insult, and intimidation. Gambians have already experienced the consequences of personalized rule, verbal violence, and demonization of opponents under the previous dictatorship. We cannot afford to walk that road again.

a. Citizens must demand issue-based politics and reject those who campaign by insulting others.

b. Political leaders must remember that power is borrowed from the people and limited by the Constitution, not granted unconditionally.

c. The 2026 electoral cycle must not be built on fear and hostility, but on rights, ethics, ideas, and accountability.

EFSCRJ will continue to monitor and document violations related to hate speech, incitement and abuse of incumbency and will work with national, regional, and international partners to ensure that The Gambia remains a republic of equal citizens and not a playground of impunity for those in power.

2025 – The Year of Transparency and Accountability.