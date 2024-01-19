EFSTH receives D600K worth of medical items to boost service delivery

- Advertisement -

The GACH Global Company has donated medical items worth six hundred thousand to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital to boost its service delivery. The donation is part of the foundation’s humanitarian initiatives to complement government’s national development drives. The foundation has continued to be a leading philanthropic organisation in the Gambia that touches all sectors of national development especially in the areas of health.

The Ministry of Health, the Chief Medical Director, management and staff of the EFSTH expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the generous donation of seven infusion pumps, a Portable ECG machine, and a supply of essential medications from the company to the Intensive Care Unit.

“Your commitment to supporting our mission has left a lasting impact on our ability to provide high-quality healthcare services to those in ICU. The infusion pumps and Portable ECG machine will significantly enhance our medical capabilities, allowing us to offer more precise and efficient care to our patients. Moreover, the donation of medications will help ensure that individuals under our care have access to vital treatments,” EFSTH management stated.

The hospital also commended the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and community well-being.

“Your generosity will not only contribute to the improvement of the ICU but also serve as a shining example of the positive change that can be achieved through collaboration between the private sector and non-profit organisations.

Please convey our sincere appreciation to everyone at Gach Global Company who played a role in making this donation possible. Your support is invaluable, and we are truly grateful for the positive impact it will have on the lives of those we serve,” it stated.

The EFSTH management added: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Gach Global Company and working together to make a meaningful difference in the health and well-being of our community.

Thank you once again for your generosity and commitment to making a positive impact on healthcare.”