31.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
type here...
Sports

END OF ROAD FOR GAMBIA U-23

70
- Advertisement -

There was disappointment all over the faces of the Gallant Under-23 boys after the whistle in Marrakech last night after losing a qualifying tie to Burkina Faso. After winning the first leg 1-nil, the Gambia needed only a draw to sail through to the second round but the team lost 2-1 to hand the tie to Burkina, 2-2 on aggregate. Burkina Faso progressed to the next round on away-goal rule.

The result effectively ended what had looked like an exciting journey for Coach Abdou Jammeh and his promising squad, eager to conquer the continent.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSTATEMENT DELIVERED BY H. E. PRESIDENT ADAMA BARROW AT THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 77TH SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY NEW YORK 22ND SEPTEMBER 2022
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

STATEMENT DELIVERED BY H. E. PRESIDENT ADAMA BARROW AT THE GENERAL...

Mr. President, Mr. Secretary-General, Your Majesties, Excellencies, Heads of State and Government, Heads of Delegation, Ladies and Gentlemen, I bring you warm greetings from the People of The Gambia and...

Does The Gambia suffer because it has so few lovers?

BARROW CLAIMS UDP ARE BEHIND NEW YORK PROTEST

FPAC says only Accountant General can collect state revenues, not third parties

Gambian awarded for service to The Joola victims recalls disaster

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions