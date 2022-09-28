END OF ROAD FOR GAMBIA U-23

- Advertisement -

There was disappointment all over the faces of the Gallant Under-23 boys after the whistle in Marrakech last night after losing a qualifying tie to Burkina Faso. After winning the first leg 1-nil, the Gambia needed only a draw to sail through to the second round but the team lost 2-1 to hand the tie to Burkina, 2-2 on aggregate. Burkina Faso progressed to the next round on away-goal rule.

The result effectively ended what had looked like an exciting journey for Coach Abdou Jammeh and his promising squad, eager to conquer the continent.