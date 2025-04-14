ENGLISH AMATEUR TEAM BELIEVERS CRICKET CLUB TO TAKE ON THE GAMBIA

- Advertisement -

By Holly Brencher

An amateur cricket team set up by players ‘not good enough to make their local side’ are set to take on a national team.

South London team Believers Cricket Club, who play most of their matches in Barnes or Battersea, are gearing up for a match against The Gambia’s national cricket team.

Taking place in November, this will be an historic event as it will take place under the watchful eye of the British High Commissioner in The Gambia.

The match will mark a celebration of 100 years of Gambian cricket.

Captain Ben Geffen, from Barnes, said the club is built on “sheer love for the game” rather than skill or a pursuit of glory.

“A group of friends, who didn’t make the cut for their local teams, decided to create their own,” he added.

“Not because they were ready, but because they couldn’t imagine giving up.”

After some hard-fought losses to local teams, Ben had a “wild idea” and contacted over 50 national cricket teams, seeking a match.

Most did not respond, but The Gambia did, leading to this unprecedented fixture.

With the unique nature of the event, the club sees potential for a compelling documentary and are seeking funds to support its production.

Ben added: “The story will highlight not only the sport itself, but the journey of an underdog team pushing beyond their limits, the challenges of playing abroad, and the rich cultural connections forged through sport.

“This project impacts not just our club, but also the wider cricket community. The Believers’ journey to The Gambia offers a rare opportunity to showcase amateur cricket on an international stage, inspire local youth, and promote cultural exchange.

“The match will create lasting connections between two diverse communities and put the spotlight on The Gambia’s cricket development, helping grow the sport in both nations.”

The money raised will go directly to the production of the documentary and the necessary kit for the Believers’ tour to The Gambia.

No funds will be used for players’ flights or accommodation.

To support the project, people can make a pledge, spread the word on social media, offer rewards, or fundraise for the cause. You can donate to the cause at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/believerscc

