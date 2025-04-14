There is no wisdom in spending over D4.2bln to prosecute Yahya Jammeh

- Advertisement -

Our Nation, The Gambia is set to spend about Eight hundred and forty million Dalasi every year for an estimated five-year period to prosecute former dictator Yahya Jammeh and few others. We need sober reflection, introspection and an honest dispassionate new national conversation on our transitional justice system; one not driven by emotion or sentiment but influenced by historical context and the stark realities of our Nation as we stand. Historical excesses must be corrected and accounted for but not at the expense of today and the future.

As many Gambians know, I, too, have been a victim of the brutality and terror that characterised the reign of former President Yahya Jammeh. An assassination attempt left me with broken bones, a fractured neck, and a long road to recovery that took over two years of physical therapy and rehabilitation. The pain and suffering of that period are something I will never forget. My own experience, like that of so many others, has deeply shaped my view on justice, healing, and the path forward for our nation.

The atrocities committed under the Jammeh regime left an indelible mark on the Gambian people. Families were torn apart, lives were lost, and our collective humanity was violated. These are not just statistics; they are the lived experiences of our brothers and sisters—many of whom continue to suffer the consequences to this day. It is a truth we cannot – and must not ignore.

However, as I reflect on our future, I come to a painful yet hopeful realisation: we cannot allow ourselves to be bound by the past. While it is absolutely essential to acknowledge the horrors of what occurred, we must also ask ourselves: How can we move forward as a nation? How can we heal from these wounds, while ensuring justice and dignity for the victims?

My call for forgiveness and reconciliation is not borne out of any desire to undermine the suffering of victims, nor to diminish the gravity of the injustice that was done. Far from it. It is rooted in a profound empathy for those who have suffered, myself included, and in a recognition that our path to true justice must focus not only on retribution, but on healing. We must never forget the pain of the past, but we must focus on creating a future that is defined by unity, peace, and the restoration of dignity to those who have suffered.

Let me be clear: this is not about letting anyone off the hook. It is not about denying the gravity of what has happened. Those who committed atrocities should and must be held accountable, but we must also ask ourselves whether a costly, drawn-out tribunal – one that will drain billions of Dalasis from our already fragile economy – is the best use of our resources at this time.

The proposed tribunal for Yahya Jammeh, at an estimated cost of 60 million dollars over five years, would drain over 4.2 billion Dalasi from state and global partnership purse – money that could otherwise be used to support the victims who are still suffering from the physical, emotional, and financial toll of his regime, and the families of those deceased. Many of these victims are in poor health, and their families are still grappling with the aftermath of the atrocities. Should we, as a nation, continue to pour our resources into a lengthy and costly legal battle, or should we focus on providing immediate and sustainable support to these victims and their families?

I believe that our priority must be to provide the victims with the support they deserve—not just through words, but through actions. Reparations, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities are the true forms of justice that will allow them to rebuild their lives. The financial resources needed for a tribunal could be far better spent on these priorities.

Rather than embarking on a costly tribunal, I propose that we strengthen the existing Special Division of the High Court, which is already in existence to handle post-TRRC prosecutions. By empowering this division with the required resources and human capacity, we can ensure that justice is delivered in a cost-effective and timely manner. This approach will allow us to focus on the real needs of the victims while still holding perpetrators accountable in a manner that is sustainable and in the best interest of the nation.

In addition, I believe that Yahya Jammeh, should be banned from politics for life, including all public affairs. He has already been convicted by his own conscience. His wobbled erratic public statements merely evidenced a deeply troubled psychologically unstable mind haunted by the ubiquitous propensities of his indelible crimes.

The worst punishment for him, in my view, is to be forced to live with the weight of his actions, with the knowledge that he will never again hold any power or entitlement, including disentitlement to privileges and statutory rights accorded to former Presidents. His legacy will forever be one of cruelty and abuse, and that is the greatest justice he will receive.

My call for forgiveness is not a sign of weakness. It is a testament to the strength of our nation and the strength of those of us who have suffered. It is a recognition that, if we are to build a future defined by peace and prosperity, we must let go of the divisiveness of the past and come together as one people. We cannot be consumed by hatred or vengeance; we must look forward, not backward.

I understand the anger and the frustration of those who feel that justice can only be served through the courts. I also understand that this may not be a popular view, rather one that may be easily misconstrued and abused by some detractors to gain cheap political mileage against me. Yet, we must recognise that justice is not just about punishment; it is about healing and reconciliation. It is about empowering the victims, restoring their dignity, and building a nation that stands united in the face of adversity.

The future of The Gambia must be defined by its ability to forgive, to heal, and to grow stronger in the face of past pain. Let us build a nation where the pain of the past is acknowledged, but where the focus is on the future—a future that is brighter, fairer, and more just for all Gambians. The Gambia needs new political conversation on this sensitive matter.

Mai Ahmad Fatty

GMC Leader