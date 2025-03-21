Environ minister petitioned over appointment of soldier as director

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Concerned staff at the Department of Forestry have petitioned the Minister of Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources, Rohey John-Manjang, over the controversial appointment of a soldier, Colonel Salifu Corr, as director of forestry.

The appointment, announced on 3rd March, 2025, has sparked widespread criticisms, with staff questioning the suitability of a military officer to lead a civilian forestry agency. Over 9,000 individuals have reportedly signed an online petition opposing this decision.

The minister defended the appointment in the National Assembly on March 18, arguing it was based on merit and qualifications. However, critics, including activist Madi Jobarteh, have labelled the decision as “sad and outrageous”, further intensifying public debate.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the Public Service Commission, PMO, National Assembly and copied to several oversight bodies, the disgruntled staff expressed profound concerns regarding the appointment of Colonel Corr as the director of forestry.

“This appointment has raised significant apprehension due to the appointee’s apparent lack of background and expertise in forestry and natural resource conservation, which are critical for the effective leadership of this vital department,” the staff wrote.

The forestry department, they added, holds a position of immense importance within The Gambia’s governance structure, playing a fundamental role in national development and environmental sustainability.

“The effective execution of these responsibilities demands a director of forestry with specialised knowledge, proven experience, and a deep understanding of the complexities of forest management. This is further underscored by the detailed job description for the director of forestry, which outlines specific requirements for technical expertise and leadership in this specialised field.”

“Therefore”, they added, “any appointment that disregards these critical requirements gives rise to substantial concerns about the future of forestry management in The Gambia.”

The staff urged the Public Service Commission to reconsider the appointment of the director of forestry and choose from the pool of experts they suggested.

“Appointing personnel with no expertise in forest management should be discouraged. Maintain the department’s policy on the decentralised mode of operation and ensure the continuation of the participatory approaches and ensure merit-based, transparent recruitment processes for leadership positions in the department immediately,” the staff added.