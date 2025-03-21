Forestry staff petition Rohey John Manjang, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources

- Advertisement -

Subject: Petition Regarding the appointment of the Director of Forestry

This letter is submitted to express serious and profound concerns regarding the appointment of a military officer as the director of forestry. This proposed appointment has raised significant apprehension due to the appointee’s apparent lack of background and expertise in forestry and natural resource conservation, which are critical for the effective leadership of this vital department.

The Forestry Department holds a position of immense importance within The Gambia’s governance structure, playing a fundamental role in national development and environmental sustainability. The Forest Act 2018 clearly articulates the Department’s mandate, which includes:

● Sustainable management of forest resources: Ensuring the long-term health and productivity of The Gambia’s forests for the benefit of present and future generations.

● Biodiversity conservation: Protecting the rich diversity of plant and animal life that depend on forest ecosystems.

● Climate change mitigation and adaptation: Recognising the crucial role of forests in carbon sequestration, soil stabilisation, and water regulation.

● Community livelihoods: Supporting the many communities whose livelihoods are intrinsically linked to forest resources, promoting sustainable use and equitable benefit-sharing.

The effective execution of these responsibilities demands a director of forestry with specialised knowledge, proven experience, and a deep understanding of the complexities of forest management. This is further underscored by the detailed job description for the Director of Forestry, which outlines specific requirements for technical expertise and leadership in this specialised field. Therefore, any appointment that disregards these critical requirements gives rise to substantial concerns about the future of forestry management in The Gambia.

Job description: Director of Forestry

The role of the Director of Forestry is pivotal in The Gambia’s environmental management framework. The Forest Act 2018 establishes the Department of Forestry and outlines its crucial functions in the protection and sustainable management of forest resources. This includes advising the government, managing state forests, promoting sustainable practices, and engaging with communities.

The job description for the director of forestry reflects the need for a leader with specific expertise and experience in forestry and natural resource management. Concerns may arise if an individual without the requisite background in forestry or natural conservation is appointed to this position. Such an appointment could potentially contravene the outlined job description and the intended objectives of the Forest Act 2018.

Specifically, the appointment of a military officer lacking the necessary technical expertise could be seen as conflicting with several key responsibilities of the Director of Forestry. These responsibilities include:

● Advising the minister and senior management on forestry policies and issues: This requires a deep understanding of forestry principles, ecological systems, and sustainable management practices.

● Ensuring the judicious management of The Gambia’s forest cover and resources: This involves overseeing participatory forest management, resolving conflicts, and supervising projects and programs, all of which necessitate a strong background in forestry and community engagement.

● Ensuring the efficient management of the department: This includes developing work plans, managing staff, and handling budget proposals, which benefit from a leader with experience in forestry administration and an understanding of the department’s technical needs.

Qualification for the appointment of director of forestry

In accordance with the Job Description of the Gambia Scheme of Service, the person to be appointed as a director of forestry must obtain a master’s degree in forestry, forestry management, forestry science, or a related field, and the person should have at least 10 years of relevant work experience.

The importance of appointing a person with forestry Expertise:

1. Policy formulation and implementation

● Forest Act 2018:

▪ Section 7 (Functions of the Department of Forestry):

▪ “Advise the government on areas required to be protected as forest and advise the Minister on regulations required to ensure the protection and sustainable management of forest resources”.

▪ This function requires a deep understanding of forest ecology, sustainable management principles, and the socio-economic factors influencing forestry. A Director without forestry expertise would be ill-equipped to provide sound advice or develop effective regulations.

● Job description:

▪ R1: Responsible for advising the minister and senior management on forestry policies:

▪ “Advises the minister and senior management on forestry policies and issues, thereby assisting them in making well-informed decisions.”

▪ “Participates in the development and review of relevant acts, regulations, and policies on forestry matters to ensure that they are relevant, up-to-date, and in line with national interests.”

▪ These responsibilities necessitate a strong foundation in forestry science, policy analysis, and an understanding of international best practices. A Director lacking this expertise would compromise the effectiveness of policy development and implementation.

Job description:

▪ R2: Responsible for ensuring the judicious management of The Gambia’s forest cover and resources:

▪ “Oversees the participation of communities and relevant stakeholders, in ensuring efficient and effective participatory forestry management.”

▪ “Participates in multi-stakeholder negotiations aimed at resolving inter/intra-community conflicts on forestry-related disputes.”

▪ “Oversees the execution of projects and programs under the Department to ensure that they are efficiently implemented.”

▪ These duties involve complex ecological, social, and economic considerations. A Director without forestry expertise would struggle to guide participatory management, resolve conflicts effectively, or ensure the successful implementation of forestry programs.

Job Description:

o R3: Responsible for ensuring the efficient management of the Department:

▪ “Manages staff within the department by monitoring their functions and performance and identifying their training needs to ensure that they are well-equipped to better execute their functions.”

▪ To effectively manage and develop forestry staff, the Director needs a strong understanding of forestry disciplines and skill sets. A Director without this background would be unable to assess staff performance accurately or identify appropriate training needs

2. Sustainable Forest Management

● Forest Act 2018:

o The entire Act emphasises sustainable forest management. For example, it includes provisions for:

▪ Participatory forest management (Community Forests): Requires understanding of community forestry principles, conflict resolution, and sustainable livelihood development.

▪ Forest protection: Requires knowledge of forest health, fire management, and combating illegal activities.

▪ Regulation of forest produce: Requires expertise in timber harvesting, forest product utilisation, and market dynamics.

o Effective implementation of these provisions demands a Director with a comprehensive understanding of sustainable forestry practices.

3. Technical Leadership and Oversight

● Forest Act 2018:

o The Act implicitly requires the Director to provide technical leadership to the Department of Forestry and its officers. This includes:

▪ Supervising forest officers and their duties.

▪ Ensuring the enforcement of the Act and its regulations.

▪ Guiding research and monitoring activities.

▪ A Director without forestry expertise would lack the technical credibility and knowledge to effectively lead the department and provide necessary guidance to its staff.

4. Potential risks

● Negative consequence: A director without forestry expertise may lack the technical credibility and knowledge to provide effective leadership, manage staff, or guide the department’s activities. This can lead to decreased staff morale, reduced productivity, and weakened institutional capacity.

o Forest Act 2018: The Act outlines the duties of Forest Officers and the Director’s role in the administration of the Department. A Director without expertise may struggle to:

▪ Supervise and guide Forest Officers effectively.

▪ Ensure that the Department has the necessary skills and resources to carry out its mandate.

▪ Foster a culture of professionalism and technical excellence within the Department.

Appointing a person without forestry expertise as director of forestry poses serious risks to the sustainable management of The Gambia’s forest resources. These risks are rooted in the specific responsibilities outlined in the Forest Act 2018 and the job description for the position, all of which require a strong foundation in forestry science, policy, and practice.

In summary, the Forest Act 2018 and the job description for the director of forestry highlight the critical need for forestry expertise. The director’s responsibilities involve complex technical, ecological, and socio-economic considerations that can only be addressed effectively by a qualified professional with a strong background in forestry and natural resource management.

Our Demand

In light of these concerns, we respectfully call on the Public Service Commission to:

(1) Reconsider the appointment of the director of forestry and choose from the pool of expertise outlined in annex.

(2) Appointing personnel with no expertise in forest management should be discouraged.

(3) Maintain the department’s policy on the decentralised mode of operation and ensure the continuation of the participatory approaches.

(4) Ensure merit-based, transparent recruitment processes for leadership positions in the department immediately.

(5) We urged the Public Service Commission to prioritise professionalism, environmental sustainability, and good governance in forestry management.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the appointment of a qualified Director of Forestry is of paramount importance for the effective implementation of the Forest Act 2018 and the sustainable management of The Gambia’s forest resources. The director of forestry will be responsible for advising the government on forest protection, overseeing forest management planning, and ensuring the department’s capacity to meet its objectives. A qualified professional with the necessary forestry expertise is crucial to providing sound advice, developing effective regulations, and ensuring the sustainable use of forest resources.

We, the undersigned, remain committed to supporting the sustainable management of The Gambia’s forest resources and believe that appointing a qualified director of forestry is a critical step in achieving this goal.

Therefore, we call on the Public Service Commission to act on our demand as soon as possible. Thank you for your careful consideration of this request for reconsider