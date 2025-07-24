Petition to Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) demanding investigation into the corruption and recovery of looted assets in local government councils

- Advertisement -

We, Gambian Against Looted Assets (GALA), write this petition with deep concern and growing frustration over the persistent and systemic corruption within several local government councils across the country. Recent audit reports, media investigations, and testimonies have highlighted gross financial mismanagement, abuse of public office, lack of transparency, and the looting of public resources that were meant to improve the lives of ordinary Gambians.

Local governments are the closest layer of administration to the people and are entrusted with managing vital services and development efforts at the grassroots level.

When these institutions are compromised by corruption and unaccountable leadership, the consequences are devastating poor service delivery, delayed development, and erosion of public trust.

As the national body that represents and coordinates all local government authorities in The Gambia, GALGA has both a moral and institutional responsibility to lead by example in the fight against corruption.

We therefore respectfully demand GALGA to take immediate and decisive actions within a timeframe of two (2) months effective today including but not limited to:

1. publicly condemn corruption and mismanagement in local councils and affirm its commitment to transparency and integrity.

2. Establish an internal integrity and accountability committee to investigate alleged corruptions and misuse of funds within local councils.

3. Collaborate with the National Audit Office, to ensure full investigations and the prosecution of those found guilty of wrongdoing.

4. Implement mandatory financial transparency policies, including regular public disclosure of local council budgets, expenditures, and assets.

5. Provide a clear roadmap and timeline for reforms in financial management, procurement practices, and citizen engagement at council level.

We believe that fighting corruption at the local level is a crucial step toward national development, public accountability, and restoring trust in democratic institutions. GALGA must rise to this challenge, not only to protect its own credibility but also to serve the best interests of the Gambian people.