GALA`s petition to President Adama Barrow demanding action on recommendations on Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

Your Excellency, Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), an apolitical, nationalist movement created to fight systemic bad governance, respectfully write to you on behalf of concerned citizens calling for your urgent intervention and leadership in implementing the key recommendations made by the National Assembly Select Committee regarding the tragic outbreak of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) among children in 2022–2023, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and significant public health trauma. Following its comprehensive investigation, the Select Committee presented 29 actionable recommendations aimed at preventing future occurrences, strengthening national regulatory systems, and providing justice and compensation for victims and their families. We believe these recommendations require your urgent attention and swift executive action for the following key reasons:

1. Protecting public health through stronger regulation and oversight

• There is an urgent need to complete and operationalise the National Medicines Quality Control Laboratory (NMQC) to ensure that all medicines are tested before entering the Gambian market.

• This is mandated by the Medicines and Related Products Act, 2014.

• The Medicines Control Agency (MCA) must be empowered, resourced, and allowed to function independently and effectively, with legal authority to enforce its mandate without requiring Ministerial approval.

• A functional Pharmacovigilance Unit must be established within the MCA to actively monitor adverse drug reactions, and medicine safety.

2. Preventing further tragedies through systemic reform

• The blacklisting of Maiden Pharmaceuticals and a ban on all its products must be enforced immediately.

• MCA should conduct on-site visits to all foreign pharmaceutical companies supplying The Gambia, or delegate this role to Gambian diplomatic missions and accredited agencies.

• All medicines must be registered and quality-verified before importation, with random post-importation tests and strict compliance checks conducted at entry points.

3. Long-term strengthening of national capacity and accountability

• We call for the establishment of a School of Pharmacy at the University of The Gambia to train local pharmacists and boost domestic capacity. The Pharmacy Council of The Gambia (PCG) should also be granted direct regulatory powers, independent of the Ministry of Health.

• All pharmacies and wholesalers should be required to maintain a real-time digital traceability system of all medicines.

4. Justice, compensation, and healing for victims and families

• We demand that the government pursue legal action against Maiden Pharmaceuticals, whose contaminated products caused the loss of lives.

• The families of deceased and surviving children must receive fair compensation and free medical treatment until the surviving children fully recover.

• The government must review its initial emergency response and collaborate with CSOs and community groups to provide long-term psychosocial support to victims and their communities.

5. Legislative reforms and institutional oversight

• The Medicines and Related Products Act and Pharmacy Council Act must be amended to grant regulatory bodies the independence and legal authority needed to enforce rules without interference.

• While regulatory independence is crucial, the Ministry of Health must also fulfill its oversight role diligently, ensuring agencies like MCA and PCG are performing effectively.

Your Excellency, this petition is submitted with the firm belief that a proactive, responsive, and accountable government must act decisively within a timeframe of one (1) month effective today. The implementation of these recommendations will not only restore public trust but also safeguard the health and future of our children.