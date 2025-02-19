Environment ministry holds annual planning meeting

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources (MECCNAR), in partnership with stakeholders in the environment sector, recently held a 3-day annual planning meeting.

Held at the governor’s office in Lower River Region (LRR), the retreat serves as a platform to enable stakeholders to identify and discuss key challenges and emerging opportunities. The main objective of the planning retreat was to critically review the existing work plan and revisit achievements and challenges encountered with the aim of developing a new work plan for the ministry.

It provided an opportunity for the staff to share their ideas and experiences and to identify new strategies that will help the ministry achieve its goals and objectives. The environment minister, Rohey John Manjang, said the retreat serves as a good platform for reflection and chanting a more rigorous and prosperous work plan.

She called on all stakeholders to support the Central Project Coordination Unit (CPCU) to ensure more projects. She said the retreat avails stakeholders the opportunity to discuss and put ideas together to help address challenges and foster a more effective response to issues. Ebrima Jawara, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Environment, said the retreat is timely and will serve as an opportunity for stakeholders to engage and build a more comprehensive work environment.

“The discussions will cover the deliverables that our minister has presented in cabinet and other important plans and objectives for 2025,” he added.

Mariama Ndow Jarju, Director of the Central Project Coordination Unit, expressed optimism that the retreat will offer the needed avenue for stakeholders to exchange ideas and offer ideas that would help drive the ministry’s objectives.