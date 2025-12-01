Environmental Crisis Deepens at Kotu Stream: Hundreds of Properties at Risk as Government Prepares for Major Restoration Project

- Advertisement -

Hinna Camara

BANJUL, The Gambia—Encroachment is a significant environmental issue in The Gambia, with the Kotu Stream wetlands being a major hotspot due to illegal settlements, waste dumping, and unsustainable land use, leading to severe environmental degradation and increased flood risks. The Kotu Stream is a natural waterway, but its current state is vastly different from what it once was. Many people have encroached upon the banks of the Kotu Stream. The situation is critical, with over 200,000 people in 11 surrounding communities considered at risk of flooding due to the encroachment on the Kotu Stream.

The Looming Flood Risk and Human Impact

The relentless encroachment upon the banks of the Kotu Stream will “significantly increase the risk of flooding due to higher water levels” as the stream narrows. The executive director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Sanna Dahaba, stated that a survey estimated that between 210,000 and 215,000 people would be affected if the overflow of the Kutu Stream is not addressed.

- Advertisement -

The WACA (West Africa Coastal Areas Resilience Investment) Project aims to protect an estimated 300,000 flood-vulnerable residents in the broader area, as an estimated 24,000 people in the Kotu Stream region are potentially exposed annually to intensifying coastal hazards, including floods. Preliminary surveys have identified over 650 properties that are immediately vulnerable to flooding or other environmental threats.

The consequences of constrained waterways were evident during the severe floods in The Gambia in 2022, which affected at least 50,378 people nationally and displaced 7,404. The floods also caused reports of at least 4,486 destroyed homes and 4,949 partially damaged homes across the country, with the Kanifing Municipal Council (where the Kotu stream is located) among the hardest-hit areas.

The Roots of Degradation and Pollution

The waterway’s current degraded state, marked by severe flooding and pollution, is the result of decades of unchecked encroachment and human habitation since the 1970s. The construction of human-built structures within the stream’s floodplain constrains water flow, leading to frequent and severe flooding in surrounding communities like Dippa Kunda, Latrikunda, and Manjai Kunda.

- Advertisement -

The problem is compounded by unregulated waste disposal, including solid waste and untreated wastewater from households and industries (such as tie-dye activities), which has heavily contaminated the stream. This pollution poses serious public health risks, including the spread of diseases like cholera, and degrades the natural environment and biodiversity. The encroachment, along with activities like land clearing for development, threatens the area’s rich biodiversity, which includes over 150 species of birds, including migratory ones, and important mangrove ecosystems. The official noted that the unchecked activity has also disrupted local livelihoods, like the traditional tie-and-dye craft.

Environmental organisations attribute the problem to weak planning, a lack of accountability, and the sale of protected lands to developers. The Alkalo of Dippa Kunda, Sorataha Sohna, clarified that “that area does not belong to the Government or the Alkalo, it belongs to the settlers and the prominent people of Dippa Kunda”, suggesting the encroachment issues might have stemmed from lands being sold by early settlers or a land-grabbing situation. He also clarified that Alkalos are not solely to blame for the encroachment, stating that a “stubborn settler can come and take its place and settle there” without documents in isolated areas. He observed that past Alkalos were very sympathetic and generous, not out of money, but out of humanity, often giving a “blind eye” to settlers who took land before consulting the Alkalo because they were struggling to survive, noting, “I’m sure most of them were not aware”.

WACA Project: Multi-Million Dollar Intervention and Compensation

The issue has prompted a multi-faceted response, centred on the West Africa Coastal Areas Resilience Investment Project (WACA), a World Bank-funded initiative, which has selected the Kotu Stream as a primary target area for intervention. Madi Cessay, National Assembly representative for Dippa Kunda, discussed the multi-million-dollar WACA project, intended to restore a vital stream running across several constituencies.

Although the World Bank is sponsoring the effort, Madi Cessay stresses that the successful fruition of the plan depends heavily on the government fully playing its committed role.

Restoration Measures and Goals

The WACA project aims to mitigate flood risks and improve the health of the Kotu Stream. The long-term goal is to rebuild the stream, and construction is set to begin this year, although the project is currently at the design stage.

Restoration measures will include cleaning and reshaping the stream and floodplains, enlarging or renewing critical bridges and culverts, and implementing nature-based solutions such as mangrove restoration. Additionally, the project will enhance waste monitoring and potentially construct new waste treatment facilities.

The revitalised stream is expected to improve communication, stimulate local economic activity, and create appealing recreational and tourist amenities. Madi Cessay noted that “when done correctly, it can serve as an attraction for tourism,” creating recreational spaces and job opportunities, as well as areas for children to play and for elders to relax. Furthermore, cafes could be established along certain sections of the stream.

Short-Term Mitigation and Resettlement Plan

The NDMA collaborated with WACA to address some of the short-term risks before the actual project began. This involves cleaning all the waterways and channels to ensure a smooth flow of water into the stream. Sanna Dahaba explained that they collaborate with WACA to clean all the waterways and streets that drain into the water, ensuring all the canals are clear to prevent blockages that could hinder access to the Kotu Stream. He added, “We clean all the drainage that is linked to the Kotu Stream so that there will be an easy flow of water into the Kotu Stream, so that it will not have any negative impact on the population”.

Haruna Cessay, the Social Development Specialist for the WACA project, stated that redesigning the stream to mitigate future flood risks will require the removal of some existing structures. He noted that preliminary assessments indicate there are over 600 properties within the project boundaries; however, the exact number of affected properties will not be confirmed until the feasibility study is completed. “This study is essential for informing the infrastructure designs and determining the space needed for the project. Both the feasibility study and the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) are currently in progress,” he added.

Mr Cessay explained that the compensation package will cover both land and structures, and the government will assist with involuntary resettlement. The Alkalo of Dippa Kunda welcomed the compensation component, stating, “The compensation part does not depend on whether you own land there legally or not; as long as you are residing there, that’s the beauty of the WACA project.”

Stakeholder Response

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) has expressed commitment to addressing illegal encroachment in protected areas and is reviewing anti-littering and environmental quality regulations. The Coalition of Gambia Environment Organisations (CGEOs) and other local groups have raised alarms, held emergency meetings, and engaged in community consultations. They are working to have the Kotu wetlands included in the national land reform task force’s consultancy work for urgent protection.

Overall, the situation at Kotu Stream highlights a critical battle for sustainable land use in The Gambia, balancing urban development needs with environmental protection and community resilience.