EU ambassador urges communities to stop glorifying irregular migration

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By Arret Jatta

European Union Ambassador to The Gambia, Immaculada Roca Cortés, has called on communities and families to stop glorifying irregular migration, warning that the “backway” is a dangerous route that has claimed lives and enriched criminal networks.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of the second phase of the Common Operational Partnership (COP-Gambia II) and its affiliate programme, COMPACT, both funded by the European Union and implemented by the Spanish National Police, the ambassador said irregular migration harms migrants, families and societies alike.

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She added that while parents want their children to succeed, they should not pressure them into risking their lives in pursuit of opportunities abroad.

The ambassador stressed that migration itself is not a problem, noting that the EU needs workers and skills, but mobility must be safe, regular and dignified.

She urged the Gambia government and National Assembly to expedite the adoption of the new Immigration Bill, whose second reading was completed on Wednesday, saying delays are unacceptable when lives are at stake.

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According to her, awareness campaigns alone cannot compete with economic hardship, and therefore investment in jobs and education is essential to address the root causes of migration.

Roca Cortés made the remarks during the launch of COP-Gambia II and COMPACT, two EU-funded initiatives worth about €6 million aimed at strengthening border management, improving investigations into migrant smuggling and human trafficking, enhancing judicial capacities and promoting prevention and awareness.

She said combating trafficking and migrant smuggling requires cooperation among law enforcement agencies, immigration authorities, prosecutors, judges, civil society and international partners, adding that protecting vulnerable people must remain at the centre of the efforts.