EU Delegation celebrates Europe Day with renewed commitment to relations with Gambia

By Omar Bah

The relationship between the European Union (EU) and The Gambia has undergone significant transformation, particularly since the country’s democratic transition in 2017. This partnership is characterised by robust development assistance, support for democratic reforms, and deepening economic ties.

Following the change of regime in 2017, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to supporting The Gambia’s democratic transition. This included immediate and mid-term financial packages—€75 million in immediate support and a further €150 million for medium-term development-focused on good governance, human rights, and state-building.

The EU has also provided budget support that facilitated the establishment and operation of key institutions such as the National Human Rights Commission, Constitutional Review Commission, and the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission. These interventions have been central to governance reforms and the realisation of the Gambian National Development Plan.

Also, EU-funded projects have contributed to the paving of nearly 50% of The Gambia’s road network and supported sectors like agriculture, food security, climate change adaptation, and job creation, particularly for youth and vulnerable populations.

In August 2018, The Gambia became the 14th West African country to sign the region-to-region EPA with the EU. This agreement aims to promote trade, sustainable development, and poverty reduction by providing Gambian products with free access to the EU market (over 500 million consumers) while allowing The Gambia to gradually liberalise its market over 20 years.

The EPA is designed to foster economic growth by making the EU the most open market for African exports, including those from The Gambia. The agreement is expected to further integrate The Gambia into regional and global trade systems.

Between 2017 and 2021, the EU provided approximately €365 million (about 22 billion dalasis) in support to The Gambia, making it one of the highest per capita recipients of EU aid in Africa.

EU Funding has targeted infrastructure, governance, food security, job creation, and support for civil society organisations. Notably, the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa has allocated resources to increase youth employment opportunities.

The EU-Gambia partnership extends beyond bilateral development, reflecting a shared commitment to broader geopolitical issues. For instance, both parties have aligned on key international resolutions, such as supporting Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly.

75th Europe Day anniversary

Last week, the EU Delegation in The Gambia celebrated Europe Day with a ceremony highlighting peace, unity, and cooperation between Europe and The Gambia.

EU Ambassador Immaculada Roca I Cortés welcomed guests and reflected on the historical significance of Europe Day, linking it to the 1950 Schuman Declaration that laid the foundation for the European Union by promoting economic cooperation to prevent war in Europe. She also emphasised the strong partnership between The Gambia and the EU, especially since The Gambia’s democratic transition in 2017, noting that the EU has committed around 500 million Euros to support sustainable development, transitional justice, security reform, and democratic governance in the country.

The event also featured speeches that celebrated European integration, the EU’s values of democracy, human rights, and freedom, and the EU’s role as a major development partner in The Gambia. The celebration also served as a platform to reaffirm the EU-Gambia partnership and mutual commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity.

The deep-rooted relationship shared between the EU and The Gambia were manifested by the number of senior government officials including two ministers who attended the event at Coco Ocean.

The Europe Day is celebrated on 9 May to pay tribute to the “Schuman declaration” referring to the 9 of May of 1950 when The French Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Schuman set out the political vision of pooling the coal and steel production of France and Germany, hence elements used to produce weapons. This eventually make war between historic rivals France and Germany “not merely unthinkable, but materially impossible”.

Joined by Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and Netherlands, this idea led to the European Coal and Steel Community. The prevailing view was to start with an economic cooperation first, before engaging in a broader political cooperation.

This first community initiated an area of decades of peace inside the EU borders and laid the foundation of today’s European Union: a community based on economic and political freedoms, upholding high standards of democratic values and principles, as well as a community of sovereign States and citizens cooperating on a wide range of topics.

At the colourful celebration, speeches from both sides emphasised the deep and strong relations the EU continues to share with The Gambia.

“[I want] to reassure you all of my commitment to work hard during my tenure, to go the extra mile every time needed, to continue strengthening the EU-Gambia partnership. A friendship that dates from long time, which has been reinforced in the last 8 years with The Gambia transitioning to democracy; and that will continue to be reinforced with the sustained path to democracy, inclusive sustainable growth and human development,” Roca I Cortés, EU Ambassador, remarked.

The EU-Gambia partnership is anchored in the principles of the Cotonou Agreement, emphasising mutual respect, comprehensive engagement, and shared objectives for sustainable development.

Rita Laranjinha, Managing Director for Africa of the European External Action Service, said the European Union in The Gambia will continue investing in “our friendship, nurturing our joint values and interests and boosting our mutual growth”.

She said The Gambia has established itself as a beacon of democracy and human rights, a beacon of hope for the wider region and actually the whole world.

“This status is a privilege for which you worked hard and which comes with a lot of responsibilities as your citizens, and the world, look up to you for delivering on the respect of human rights, high democratic rights and values, while also expecting continuous progress of a sustainable social and economic development that gives the youth, the majority of your population, hope for a better future,” she said.

Director Laranjinha said the EU will continue to accompany and support The Gambia’s democratic vision and to strengthen its ambitious sustainable development agenda. She added that since 2017 the EU has committed more than 500 million Euros for the country.

“This scale of support of our EU citizens and taxpayers is simply unprecedented but also proportionate to the significance of welcoming The Gambia back in the democratic family.”

To address global challenges, she added, “The key remains to find joint solutions and to build robust and long-lasting partnerships”.

“On the international stage we need to cooperate and respect common agreed rules. For this reason, it is vital to uphold multilateralism and an International Rules based order by abiding to the United Nations institutions and Charter.”

She said both The Gambia and the European Union are aligned in defending and promoting these principles without which there can be no peace, security and global prosperity.

“Europe has been, is and remains a peace project, but ‘peace without defence is an illusion’ to quote the President of the European Council Antonio Costa. The European Union is stepping up its security and defence capabilities and, to achieve this goal, is closely cooperating with partners and friends around the world,” she added.

For his part, Dr Mamadou Tangara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad in a statement read on his behalf by the Minister of Defence, noted that the European Union is not just the world’s largest provider of international development assistance but a global actor committed to promoting democratic governance, sustainable development, and human dignity.

“This commitment has been visibly and consistently demonstrated here in The Gambia. Historically, the EU has always stood by the Gambian people. Through the most challenging times in our nation’s history, the EU Delegation remained present, never closing its doors, never ceasing its assistance. Many of our roads and critical development endeavours still bear the mark of this enduring support, and many Gambians remember how, during some of our most difficult crises, the EU was there — a true friend in need,” Minister Tangara added.

He highlighted that the democratic transition of 2016 ushered in a new chapter in EU–Gambia relations.

“From the beginning, the EU voiced its strong support for our democratic renewal and the implementation of the Gambian National Development Plan. This was not just rhetorical support: the EU mobilised an immediate assistance package of 75 million euros, followed by a mid-term commitment of 150 million euros. This enabled a first budget support disbursement of 1.375 billion dalasi, which played a critical role in stabilising public finances and ensuring the government could meet its essential obligations in 2017.”

Beyond macroeconomic stabilisation, Minister Tangara added, “the EU over the years also invested in critical infrastructure and community development. Over 100 kilometers of feeder roads have been constructed to improve access to markets and social services in rural areas — a vital step toward boosting local agricultural productivity and improving food security.”

Commenting on the Europe Day celebration, Minister Tangara remarked: “As we celebrate Europe Day today, The Gambia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to this partnership. We look forward to deepening our cooperation in emerging areas such as digital transformation, climate resilience, migration governance, and inclusive economic growth.”