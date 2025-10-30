EU launches project to train over 45 Gambians in Spain

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The European Union ambassador to The Gambia, Immaculada Roca I Cortes, has unveiled the Compass Project, a comprehensive initiative aimed at empowering Gambian youths in the hospitality and tourism sector.

The project, launched at the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI) recently, seeks to enhance the country’s position as a leading tourist destination while providing Gambian youths with the knowledge, skills, and international exposure necessary to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Supported by the European Union through the INTERREG MAC 2021-2027 Programme, in partnership with CNP España and the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI), the project will provide beneficiaries with the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in the global market and improve the country’s position as a leading tourist destination.

It will develop vocational and academic training programs aligned with the evolving demands of the hospitality industry and facilitate exchange of best practices in teaching, academic management, and innovation between Europe and The Gambia, promoting mutual learning and collaboration.

Following a comprehensive training in The Gambia, 45 beneficiaries (15 each year) will travel to Spain to be exposed to the reality on the global market during the three year span of the project. This will enable selected students, trainers, and professionals to gain international experience, earning globally recognised qualifications before returning home to serve locally.

The number, according to stakeholders, could rise depending on compliance with returns.

The EU Ambassador, Immaculada Roca I Cortes said the EU recognises that addressing the issues of migration requires collective efforts.

“It cannot be solved by one side, so we need to work together in order to attack the root causes of migration, promote sustainable development, go against trafficking and smuggling and the tragedies we live every day,” she added.

The GTHI’s director general Momodou Singhateh said the project will serve as a catalyst for growth.

The project consultant and coordinator of the COMPASS EU Initiative, Ba Samba Drammeh said CNP España will contribute expertise in academics design and certification while GTHI provides deep local knowledge, facilities and the indomitable spirit of Gambian resilience.

He said the CNP España project is built as a strategic bridge between The Gambia and the Canary Islands, Africa and Europe, connecting the aspirations of youth with real opportunities for growth and global engagement.

Mr Drammeh added that the European Union embodies partnership working with Africa to unlock its full potential not from a place of pity but respect and collaboration.

“Together, we are creating a sustainable system, replicable model and a lasting legacy for generations to come.”