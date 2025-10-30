US medical specialists to visit Gambia next month

- Advertisement -

Sixteen medical specialists from the United States representing Children’s Surgery International (CSI) comprising surgeons, anesthesiologists, pediatrician and nurse anesthetists, nurses, medical records and logistics are expected to arrive in The Gambia on November 13, to provide free medical and surgical services to patients particularly children. This mission would be carried out in collaboration with the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul.

The visiting specialists are practicing healthcare professionals who have recognised the need to support The Gambia’s healthcare system. Their contributions would include voluntary treatments and surgeries, knowledge-sharing with local practitioners, donations of medicines and equipment, and patient education on self-care practices.

The team will be in the country from November 13 to 23 offering services at EFSTH throughout their stay.



In this context, CSI, EFSTH, and Impact Health – The Gambia, will jointly organise a health screening day for pediatric surgical patients at EFSTH scheduled for Saturday, November 15 at 10:00 AM. The event will provide pediatric care and training.

This initiative has been facilitated and coordinated by the Embassy of The Gambia in Washington, D.C. and Impact Health – The Gambia.