Sona Jobarteh opens education centre for young Gambians 

Gambian international Kora Queen Sona Jobarteh recently opened her much cherished project, The Gambia Academy, an educational project offering academic skills, and located at Medina Salam near Kartong.

Witnessed by the minister of tourism, senior government officials and local dignitaries, the event unveiled the product of a long period of work the artist called ”educating The Gambia’s next generation of change makers”.

“It is Jobarteh’s conviction that by reforming education we are directly addressing the bigger mission of working towards true sustainable development across the continent, So The Gambia Academy is dedicated first and foremost on re-orientating curriculum, and to critically assess what best serves young Africans in order to equip them with the knowledge, passion and tools they need to succeed as proactive change-makers, entrepreneurs, role models, as well as a highly skilled workforce,” a preamble on the academy’s website stated .

The Gambia Academy was set up in 2015 by the renowned musician, educator and activist in order to pave the way for a new generation of institutions across Africa, dedicated to a process of educational reform which critically challenges and rejects well established educational frameworks which she believes marginalise, and disempower young Africans from a formative age.

At the opening ceremony the minister of tourism Abdoulie Jobe commended the Kora icon for her steadfastness in developing, promoting and exporting the name, culture and image of The Gambia. The academy was built with support from the Zakaat Fundation of America, a Chicago-based non-profit charity organisation with construction work and other support prided by local contractors Dynamic Builders .

The Kora queen reiterated her mission to continue to work for the cultural development of The Gambia and her next generation and thanked all collaborators on the project. The opening is prelude to her debut Gambia performance on November 21.