Gambia, UK relations hailed at King Charles’s birthday

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The British High Commission in Banjul on Tuesday hosted a grand celebration to mark the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

The event, held at the High Commissioner’s residence in Cape Point, was attended by a gallery of guest drawn from across local and international community representatives including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sering Modou Njie.

- Advertisement -

The theme of this year’s celebration was “Sport and Wellbeing,” highlighting the powerful role sport plays in connecting communities and promoting healthy lifestyles.

In her remarks, British High Commissioner Harriet King expressed her profound honor in serving as the King’s representative in The Gambia, a country she has grown to love and admire.

“Tonight, we gather to mark the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III. It remains a profound honor to serve as his representative here in The Gambia, a country he holds dear, especially following his memorable visit in 2018,” she said.

- Advertisement -

King praised the Gambian people for their generosity, warmth, and community spirit.

“Having spent two years in this beautiful country, I can say with conviction that The Gambia has captured my heart. It is the people who make it so special, generous, welcoming, and deeply rooted in community,” she added.

The High Commissioner emphasised the importance of the UK-Gambia partnership, highlighting the UK’s commitment to supporting The Gambia in areas such as health, education, and women’s empowerment.

In her closing remarks, High Commissioner King expressed her gratitude to the guests and sponsors, saying, “A heartfelt thank you to our generous sponsors Eco Bank, Global Properties, and Coconut Residence whose support has made this evening possible.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sering Modou Njie, returned gratitude for the UK’s strong bonds with The Gambia, congratulating King Charles III on his birthday and expressing The Gambia’s appreciation for the UK’s support in the country’s democratic transition and institutional reform.

“It is indeed a distinct honor and privilege to join you this evening to celebrate the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III, a monarch whose life of service, compassion, and global leadership continues to inspire millions around the world,” he said.

The minister emphasised the strong bonds between the two nations, rooted in mutual respect and shared values.

“Beyond honoring a servant, this annual celebration stands as a testament to the enduring bonds between The Republic of The Gambia and The United Kingdom, bonds rooted in mutual respect, deepened by shared history, and sustained by our common aspiration for peace, democracy and prosperity,” he added.

The evening featured a ceremonial cake cutting and references to the recent King’s baton race in The Gambia for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next summer.

The UK and The Gambia reaffirmed their commitment to working together to advance shared priorities, including climate action, youth empowerment, and inclusive growth.