Assembly committee moved to arrest witness for contempt, concealment

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The parliamentary committee investigating the sale of former president Jammeh’s assets has formally moved a motion to arrest a witness before it, one Sergeant Adama Jagne for contempt.

This unprecedented move came after Jagne, who had already appeared before the panel five times, is alleged to have continued withholding vital information, coaching other witnesses and misleading the committee, despite being given several opportunities over the weeks to come clean.

- Advertisement -

Committee members further alleged that Jagne knowingly withheld crucial information about his role in selling defaulted assets identified by the Janneh Commission, information he was expected to disclose in full during his multiple appearances before the committee.

“You’ve had ample time to tell the committee what you know,” committee members told him, “yet you failed to do so, despite being explicitly told to be truthful in your testimony.”

It was also noted that during his first appearance, he was formally warned like all witnesses to cooperate fully and honestly in line with the committee’s constitutional mandate.

- Advertisement -

Despite this, members expressed deep frustration, stating that Jagne’s actions had obstructed the committee’s ability to execute its duties. In light of his continuous defiance, a formal application was made to the chairman of the committee for his arrest.