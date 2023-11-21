Euclid University VC, board members meet VP Jallow

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Vice Chancellor of Euclid University, Prof. Momodou Mustapha Fanneh, and members of Euclid University’s board of advisors on Friday met with Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow on the imminent EUCLID University graduation.

The graduation ceremony is slated for the 29 November 2023, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center.

About 30 students from different countries in the world will be graduating and the special guests of honor include the Euclid University Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General, the Central African Republic’s Minister of Higher Education as well as its ambassador to the United Nations, the Sierra Leonean High Commissioner to Ghana, the Maltese ambassador to Kuwait, the General Consul of Burundi to Mexico, and a high-level representation from the Mexican Foreign Council among other international dignitaries.

The meeting with the vice president also discussed plans for the implementation of progressive projects that will support higher education, youth employment, and national development in the country.

Receiving the delegation, the Vice President Jallow emphasised his government’s commitment, and support for the development of education, from basic, to secondary to post-secondary. The graduation event also marks 10 years of Euclid University’s existence in The Gambia.