European club pushes back on release of players for AFCON

According to RMC Sport, Paris FC is currently refusing to release its internationals on December 8, the date recently suggested for AFCON 2025. The Parisian club has announced it will only let its players leave from December 14, the day after their Ligue 1 Matchday 16 fixture against Toulouse. This is a firm stance, especially with the tournament kicking off on December 21 in Morocco.

Paris FC explained that it had notified “every coach and every federation” to justify the decision, arguing that several of its players are indispensable. Five players are affected: Ilan Kebbal, Samir Chergui, Moses Simon, Jean-Philippe Krasso, and Adama Camara. The club will already feel their absence, as they won’t be available for the Coupe de France Round of 64 around December 20.

While the ECA is still negotiating with FIFA regarding the official release dates, Paris FC’s decision highlights the prevailing uncertainty. Until FIFA rules OFFICIALLY, other European clubs may well follow suit.