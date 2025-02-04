Ex-ambassador Sey vows to oppose Barrow’s third-term bid

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Former ambassador and deputy chief executive officer of the OIC Gambia Secretariat, Essa Bokarr Sey, has announced he will not support any attempt by the incumbent president, Adama Barrow, to run for a third term.

Barrow revealed in a television interview last week that he wanted to step down at the end of his current term but was prevailed upon by his people to seek a fresh mandate worried that his party, NPP, may die if he did not.

- Advertisement -

“I Essa Bokarr Sey is hereby making it categorically clear that I do not support a third term agenda for the incumbent neither will I ever support it for any future leader in The Gambia,” Sey wrote on his Facebook yesterday.

Sey who served as The Gambia’s ambassador in Taiwan and US, argued that term limit manipulations and constitution tampering are among the core causes of conflict, violence and political instability in many parts of West Africa.

“To people I share the same principle with… if you believe in my mission, vision and principle per what you have been hearing from me all these years or what remains of the connect between us, I call on you not to support a third term agenda for the incumbent in The Gambia or future leaders who want to be pushing a similar agenda,” Mr Sey added.