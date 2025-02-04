Njie Charakh business school graduates 200 women entrepreneurs

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Njie Charakh School of Business Training on Sunday 3rd February, graduated 200 women entrepreneurs who underwent a five-month intensive training on how to run businesses and become successful entrepreneurs in the country.

The graduation was a combination of the fourth and fifth batch of student entrepreneurs from the school.

Sheikh Tijan Cherry the school administrator said the school was founded one year ago and has trained over 500 entrepreneurs over the years to acquire essential business skills.

He noted that the students entered the school as “aspiring visionaries” each with dreams of making an impact in their communities”.

Mr Cherry reminded them that the world of business is constantly evolving, and agility and adaptability are vital.

“The entrepreneurial landscape is filled with opportunities, and you have the tools you need to seize them. Whether you are starting your own businesses or contributing to established organisations, dare to think big. Be bold. Innovate,” he told the graduating class.

Morr Sarr, the president and CEO of Njie Charakh, highlighted the amount of money invested in the entrepreneurs and the profits they made within five months of completing training.

“The total deposit made from the first batch to the fifth batch is D3,848,020. For the first batch D1,200,000 was deposited; the second batch D900,000; the third batch D600,000; the fourth batch 650,000 and the fifth batch D435,020. The total profit made within the five months is D6,061,560,” he highlighted.

“One person cannot develop a country, we need to come together and develop the country by creating jobs for ourselves and others. With the skills you have gained from the school, you will be able to work for yourself and gain financial independence. Therefore, I urge the government to support me in what I am doing so that I will be able to do more for the women and men as well. If I am doing this alone imagine what I will be able to do with the support of the government. So, I’m urging the president to support us in any way possible,” he added.

Kaddy D Njie, one of the graduating student entrepreneurs from the fifth batch, expressed her gratitude to Njie Charakh for according them the opportunity to learn about business.

“We are grateful to be equipped with skills in business and entrepreneurship to be able to be self-employed and contribute our quota to national development,” she said.

She called on the government to invest in entrepreneurship and partner with businesses like Njie Charakh World Market that are helping young Gambians especially women, elevate themselves and reduce the high unemployment rate.