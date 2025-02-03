Claims that Ecowas is financed by France are false. Plain and simple

- Advertisement -

As expected, once there is conflict, misinformation and lies spread far and wide.

One particular lie that has occupied public space for the past week is that Ecowas is funded by the West, particularly France.

The danger is that people will likely believe this claim because it is common in many African countries regarding aid and foreign support. However, it must be emphasized that France has NEVER financed Ecowas!

- Advertisement -

Here is what you need to know about how Ecowas is funded to avoid believing lies chiefly perpetrated to tarnish the good image of the regional bloc.

Community levy

In order to raise funds for the sustenance of the community projects and programmes, ECOWAS established the Community Levy, a 0.5 percent tax imposed on goods from non-ECOWAS member states. These funds are used to finance the activities of Ecowas and the community institutions.

- Advertisement -

The funds also help ECOWAS address socio-economic, security, humanitarian, political, and environmental challenges in the region.

Therefore, through these community levies, member states actually contribute 90% of Ecowas financing. Does that sound like France?

Ecowas is one of the few international blocs that never relies on foreign funding. It has always been self-sufficient since its inception fifty years ago.

Ecowas decisions

If you’re funded by the West, then you’re likely going to be pressured into decisions. When Ecowas imposed sanctions on the AES states after the military takeovers, the regional bloc was accused of being influenced by the West.

The truth was that Ecowas wanted these countries and their respective military governments to return to constitutional rule. That is a core value of the body and it has always tried to restore civilian rule across the region.

The decisions of Ecowas; economic, political, security, humanitarian etc., are made by the Ecowas Heads of State and Government.

That means each head of state and government in West Africa has a vote in all decisions made by the body.

Not only that, Ecowas makes decisions after consulting the Council of Foreign Ministers. Again, foreign ministers of all member states participate in this consultation.

Have you seen anywhere in this process where there is a possibility of an external influence? No. Ecowas respects the sovereignty of all member states and doesn’t listen to outsiders when making decisions on matters affecting the region’s citizens.

With all the lies and fake news, what is clear is that Ecowas is an envy for all regional bodies on the continent, from Central, Southern to Northern Africa.