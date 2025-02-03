Mali Coach Tom Saintfiet: “We want to play seven matches at AFCON 2025”

- Advertisement -

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has set his sights on a deep run at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, insisting that his team’s ambition is to reach at least the semi-finals.

Speaking after the group stage draw in Rabat, the Belgian tactician expressed satisfaction with the Group A draw, which sees Mali face hosts Morocco, Zambia, and Comoros.

While acknowledging the challenge ahead, Saintfiet remains confident that the Eagles can compete at the highest level.

Mali, who will be making their 14th AFCON appearance, were drawn in a group that features Morocco, a team that made history as the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022, along with Zambia, the 2012 champions, and Comoros, a rising force in African football.

Despite the competition, Saintfiet is optimistic about his team’s chances.

“I think we can be happy with the draw. Being in a group with Morocco, Comoros, and Zambia gives us opportunities,” he said.

Playing against the host nation will be a major challenge, but for the former Gambia coach, it is also an exciting prospect.

“Facing Morocco in Morocco is a big occasion. Every player and coach dreams of playing such a match. It will be very competitive, and we are looking forward to it,” he added.

While Saintfiet exudes confidence, he remains cautious, acknowledging the unpredictability of African football.

“All the teams at this AFCON are strong. There are no easy matches in African football anymore. We’ve seen surprises in recent editions, with teams like Madagascar, Gambia, Comoros, Mauritania, and Namibia proving their worth,” he explained.

For Mali, who have yet to win an AFCON title, the goal is clear: break into the final for the first time since 1972.

Saintfiet made his ambitions clear—Mali is not just looking to participate; they are aiming for a deep run in the tournament.

“We want to stay in this tournament until the end. That means playing seven matches, which means reaching at least the semi-finals,” he stated.

He is also aware of the intense competition, highlighting the presence of African heavyweights such as Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria, along with other strong teams like Burkina Faso, DR Congo, and South Africa.

“There are at least 10 to 12 teams that believe they can reach the final. We know Morocco are the favourites, but we also have teams like Algeria, Senegal, and Nigeria who are very strong,” he noted.

Saintfiet stressed that proper preparation will be crucial for Mali’s chances, calling for commitment from players, the coaching staff, the football federation, and the government.

“The players must stay focused, and they must be well-prepared by us as coaches, the federation, and the government to ensure we are ready for these matches,” he concluded.

Saintfiet, who led Gambia to a historic quarter-final finish at AFCON 2021, is now tasked with guiding Mali to a new milestone. The Eagles have reached the semi-finals four times (2002, 2004, 2012, and 2013) but are still chasing their first-ever AFCON trophy.

With a solid squad and a determined coach, Mali will be looking to make history in Morocco.

Uganda coach Paul Put: “We must believe in ourselves” ahead of tough group

Uganda head coach Paul Put has called on his players to seize the opportunity and prove themselves at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, after the Cranes were drawn into Group C alongside Nigeria, Tunisia, and Tanzania.

Following the draw, the Belgian tactician acknowledged the tough challenge ahead, facing Nigeria, runners-up at the last AFCON, and Tunisia, a consistent tournament performer, but insisted his team must believe in their ability to compete.

With Uganda set to co-host AFCON 2027 alongside Kenya and Tanzania, Put believes AFCON 2025 will serve as an important test for the team’s growth and ambitions.

“We know there are no easy games in Africa,” Put said.

“We are facing Nigeria, the finalists in the last AFCON, and Tunisia, a stable country that always performs well and regularly reaches the quarter-finals. But I think we have to believe in ourselves and take this opportunity.”

For Uganda, this marks their eighth appearance at the AFCON finals, having last featured in 2019, where they reached the Round of 16 before losing to Senegal.

The Cranes’ best-ever finish came in 1978, when they reached the final, losing to Ghana.

Put emphasized that preparation and team shape will be crucial for Uganda’s performance at the tournament, which kicks off on December 21, 2025.

“We have to prepare ourselves and be ready to play,” he said.

“We know that in 2027, we will be hosting the tournament, so this is a great opportunity for our players to showcase their talent and give something to the public of Uganda.”

With East African rivals Tanzania also in Group C, the match between the two AFCON 2027 co-hosts will be one of the tournament’s standout fixtures, as both nations seek regional supremacy on the continental stage.

Uganda’s AFCON history includes some iconic moments, such as their biggest victory, a 3-0 win over Morocco in 1978, and standout players like Phillip Omondi and Stanley Mubiru, who remain the team’s all-time top scorers at AFCON with three goals each.

While expectations may not be as high as Nigeria or Tunisia, Put remains optimistic that Uganda can make an impact and take valuable lessons from Morocco ahead of their historic role as tournament hosts in 2027.

With a challenging group ahead, Uganda is determined to prove themselves on the continental stage, keeping an eye on both immediate success and long-term development.

Caf