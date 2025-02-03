GAMBIAN OFFICIALS APPOINTED FOR WOMEN’S AFCON QUALIFIER

- Advertisement -

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed a panel of Gambian referees to officiate the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier between Togo and Djibouti. The match is set to take place in Lomé, Togo, on 26 February.

Leading the officiating team will be Isatou Touray, who has been appointed central referee to be assisted by Abbie Ceesay and Jainaba Manneh, while Fatou Ngum will take on the role of fourth official.

This appointment is a testament to the growing recognition of Gambian referees on the continental stage and it also highlights the continuous development of female match officials in the country and their ability to handle high-profile international fixtures.