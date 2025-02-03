A call to action for a safer Gambia

- Advertisement -

The rise in criminal activities in The Gambia is an issue that demands immediate and collective action. While the government has taken steps to address the situation, including increasing security patrols and improving forensic investigations, these efforts will not be enough without the full cooperation of the Gambian people.

The alarming cases of murders, burglaries, and other violent crimes not only threaten the safety of individuals but also undermine the stability and progress of our nation as a whole. Every resident — Gambian and non-Gambian alike — has a duty to uphold the rule of law and report any criminal activities to the authorities. Silence and indifference only empower wrongdoers and create an environment where lawlessness thrives.

It is time for communities to take a stand. We must reject the culture of impunity that allows criminals to escape justice and instead foster a culture of accountability. Law enforcement agencies must also do their part by ensuring that justice is served swiftly and fairly, regardless of one’s social status or political affiliation. No one should be above the law.

- Advertisement -

The recent establishment of The Gambia’s first forensic DNA laboratory is a step in the right direction, but it must be backed by proper training, resources, and public trust in the judicial system. Justice delayed is justice denied, and for too long, many crimes have gone unresolved due to weak investigative structures.

This is a defining moment for The Gambia. We must decide whether we want to live in fear or take decisive action to restore peace and security. As law-abiding citizens, let us be proactive in reporting crime, engaging in community policing, and holding our leaders accountable for ensuring the safety of all.

To the authorities: enforce the law without bias. To the people: do not harbour criminals. To the entire nation: let us work together to build a safer and more secure Gambia for future generations. The time for action is now.