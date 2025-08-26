Ex-minister says Barrow likely to win unless opposition coalition emerges

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Former Gambian Minister of Information, Demba Ali Jawo, has cautioned that unless the fragmented opposition parties in the country forge a coalition ahead of the 2026 presidential elections, President Adama Barrow stands a strong chance of securing another term in office.

Jawo, who served as Barrow’s first Minister of Information after the fall of Yahya Jammeh in 2017, made the remarks in a recent analysis of the country’s evolving political dynamics.

“Assuming that there would not be a 2016-style opposition coalition, President Barrow stands a much better chance of winning the polls,” Jawo wrote on his Facebook page.

He added: “As we approach the 2026 presidential elections in less than 16 months’ time, the trending topic of discussions, particularly amongst the political parties, is the selection of a flagbearer.

While for the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), with President Adama Barrow intending to go for a third term, they don’t seem to have that problem, the opposition, especially the United Democratic Party (UDP), it is going to be a make or break decision.

“We have heard the UDP inviting applications from those interested in being chosen as the party’s presidential candidate, but it is almost quite certain that the secretary general and party leader, Ousainu Darboe would be the eventual candidate,” he said.

Jawo added that the reasons are quite obvious, and they include the tradition in this country of not challenging the party leader for any position. “However, in the case of the UDP, there are also other compelling reasons why Mr Darboe is likely to be their candidate. The party is obviously undergoing some challenges of unifying its rank and file, particularly on the issue of getting a consensus candidate. Therefore, even if Mr Darboe had ever contemplated stepping down for a younger candidate, as some people had been calling for, such a scenario could be detrimental to the unity of the party.”

He said it is quite obvious that the UDP is presently composed of at least two irreconcilable factions; split between supporters of the KMC Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda and those of the BAC Chairman, Yankuba Darbo, and Ousainu Darboe’s leadership of the party is serving as the thread that holds those factions together.

“Therefore, the moment he lets go, the centre is likely to disintegrate and that could spell disaster for the party, particularly during this crucial time. With such a scenario therefore, Mr Darboe does not seem to have much choice but to continue to lead the party, at least until after the 2026 elections.”

In contrast, he added, the NPP appears not to be faced with such a leadership challenge although some political analysts are of the view that President Barrow is reluctantly going for a third term, apparently because there is no one within the NPP who has the charisma of holding it together, let alone being electable.

“Therefore, just like Darboe of the UDP, President Barrow also does not seem to have much choice but to continue to lead the party at the elections.”