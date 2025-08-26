Pura launches instruments to enhance ICT sector

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Saturday held a press briefing and official launching of three strategic regulatory instruments designed to strengthen oversight and enhance service delivery in The Gambia’s ICT sector.

The instruments are: Spectrum Monitoring Van, Pura’S Telecom Sector Information App, and Quality of Experience (QoE) equipment.

The Spectrum Monitoring Van is equipped with advanced technology to monitor, detect, and analyse spectrum usage, locate interference, and ensure compliance with ITU standards and regulatory assignments.

Solo Sima, Deputy Director General of Pura, described the launch of the new regulatory instruments as a significant milestone in The Gambia’s journey towards a modern and digitally-empowered nation.

According to him, the tools would empower consumers and promote transparency.

“A strong regulator is judged not only by the laws it enforces and the policies that guide it but fundamentally by the tools and capacity it commands to safeguard the public interest,” he said.

Mr Sima noted that the Pura Telecom Sector Information App would give consumers real-time access to tariffs and service updates, allowing them to make informed choices.

Sering Omar Lowe, Project Coordinator of WADIP, disclosed that the program is a $50 million World Bank-funded project aimed at capacitating Pura.

“We urge everybody to be patient and also to just understand it is not easy to regulate this sector but Pura is doing everything possible to do so,” he said.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, Ebrima Darbo highlighted the importance of radio frequency spectrum, describing it as a finite yet indispensable national asset and a public good with significant economic and social value.