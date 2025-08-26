REWARD project launched in WCR

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The West African Resilient Rice Value Chain Development (REWARD) project under the Ministry of Agriculture was officially launched last week at the Governor’ Office in Brikama, West Coast Region.

The project aims to enhance rice self-sufficiency and food security in The Gambia by improving irrigation, seed systems, mechanisation, and market access for rice farmers.

The REWARD project targets eight thousand households across the country’s seven agricultural regions.

The initiative is part of a broader West African program supported by the African Development Bank to strengthen agricultural resilience and food sovereignty.

Ousman Bojang, the Governor of West Coast Region, commended the government for the flagship initiative meant to address key issues enhancing access to develop land and water management schemes, seeds and mechanisation service, support intensification of rice production and improved processing value addition.

“To have this project launched at a regional level shows how important it is to the country but to this government especially. It is a rice value chain project and WCR has an opportunity to benefit from it. We have a strong feeling that the participants in this launch including the farmers’ platform will have an opportunity to make a difference in making sure the project is sustainable.”

Bakary Sanyang, the Project Director of REWARD said the bold initiative seeks to increase production yields, processing and marketing of locally produced rice toward the achievement of national rice self-sufficiency by 2030 to reduce imports and create gainful jobs particularly for women and young people.

Bakary Gassama, the Regional Agriculture Director, said the REWARD Project will provide modern irrigation infrastructure, advanced seed systems, mechanisation services, and improved market access.

He also underscored the importance of the project saying it will take care of the forgotten or ignored areas. Sheriffo Bojang, the President of the National Farmers Platform, said the project represents a major step towards achieving rice self-sufficiency and enhance food sovereignty in The Gambia through modern and sustainable rice farming practices.

