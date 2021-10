By Bruce Asemota

The former vice chancellor of the University of The Gambia has instituted a civil suit against the Gambia Government before the High Court in Banjul.

The Pakistani-born academician, Prof. Faqir Muhammad Anjum, is claiming the sum of $155,000 for breach of contract and damages, unpaid arrears amongst others.

According to reliable judicial sources, though the case has been assigned to Justice M. Bakre of the High Court Banjul annex, no date has been given for hearing.