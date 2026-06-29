Ex-VP Touray vows to provide ‘progress not promises’ 

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By Sirrah Touray

Former vice president Dr Isatou Touray over the weekend launched her presidential bid with a pledge to deliver ‘progress and not promises’, if elected in December.

She told her maiden rally in Brikama Saturday that the gathering was a pivotal moment for her political movement at a time when the nation is grappling with economic pressures, youth migration and questions of governance.

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Dr Touray said her priorities include “comprehensive constitutional reforms to strengthen democratic institutions, restoring confidence in governance through enhanced accountability and transparency, and delivering high quality, modern education accessible to all Gambians.”

The former VP also pledged to tackle the rising cost of living, stimulate broad based economic growth, expand digitalisation across sectors, and launch a national energy programme to boost productive capacity.

On agriculture, Dr Touray vowed to “transform the sector and rural economies through increased investment, the overhaul of healthcare services, the implementation of security sector reforms, and the greater participation of the diaspora in governance and development initiatives.”

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Dawda Ceesay, senior member of the movement criticised the current administration for ‘failing to address everyday struggles, citing delays in payments to farmers for last season’s produce.’’

Babucarr Ceesay, from the diaspora, lamented the loss of lives on irregular migration and called for stronger engagement with Gambians abroad.

Call for women’s support

Many supporters expressed optimism that Dr Touray’s agenda could address economic hardship, reduce youth unemployment, and create new opportunities for women and rural communities. They called on women to rally behind her campaign.