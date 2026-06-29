GRA attends WCO Council Sessions in Brussels

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By Omar Bah

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe, led a high-level delegation to the 147th and 148th Sessions of the Customs Co-operation Council of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), held in Brussels from 25 to 27 June 2026.

The delegation included Essa Jallow, Deputy Commissioner General and Head of Domestic Taxes; Alhagie K Mbye, Commissioner of Customs and Excise; Yahya Manneh, Director of Technical Services; Sarja Camara, Director of Finance and Accounting; and Kemo Sonko, Deputy Commissioner for Technical Support and Monitoring.

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The WCO Council Sessions—its highest decision-making forum—brought together Heads of Customs Administrations and senior officials from across member states to assess global customs performance, deliberate on emerging trade and border management challenges, and adopt key policy, governance, and technical resolutions.

Over the three-day meeting, delegates examined critical areas including implementation and capacity development, customs integrity, rules of origin, valuation, tariff classification under the Harmonised System, enforcement, trade facilitation, digital transformation, and institutional governance. Financial and administrative matters of the Organisation were also reviewed.

The Council endorsed a series of strategic recommendations from its technical and governance committees, reinforcing the central role of customs administrations in facilitating legitimate trade, securing borders, optimising revenue collection, and combating illicit trade. Strong emphasis was placed on modernisation, data-driven operations, integrity systems, coordinated border management, and the deployment of advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and compliance.

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The Council further reviewed the WCO Secretary General’s report on the implementation of the 2025–2026 Strategic Plan, commending the Secretariat for advancing capacity building, technical assistance, and the development of global customs standards.

Participation in the sessions provided the GRA delegation with a critical platform to engage global customs leaders, exchange best practices, and explore innovative solutions to evolving customs challenges. The outcomes are expected to reinforce GRA’s ongoing reform agenda aimed at improving service delivery, strengthening compliance, and supporting national economic growth through efficient and secure border management.

The meetings also strengthened collaboration between the GRA, the WCO Secretariat, and partner customs administrations, opening further opportunities for technical cooperation, capacity development, and knowledge exchange.

The Gambia Revenue Authority reaffirmed its commitment to implementing international best practices and WCO standards to enhance trade facilitation, safeguard national borders, and improve domestic revenue mobilization in line with national development priorities.