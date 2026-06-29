ITC, SheTrades strengthen women entrepreneurs’ market skills through ToT programme

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By Olimatou Coker

The International Trade Centre (ITC), through its SheTrades Initiative under the EU Youth Empowerment Project — Tourism and Creative Industries, is equipping women- and youth-led micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with practical market skills to boost competitiveness and scale business operations.

The programme targets essential soft skills — mindset development, communication, and pitching — so entrepreneurs can access buyers, partners and new markets in tourism, agribusiness, fashion and handicrafts.

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After a virtual first phase in September 2025, 15 trainers were selected for a five-day, in-person second phase held at Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau. The training, implemented with the SheTrades Gambia Hub, aims to build a pool of certified trainers able to deliver market-focused soft-skills training to women- and youth-led MSMEs nationwide. It also strengthens Business Support Organisations (BSOs) and women’s associations in adult learning, facilitation and inclusive training delivery.

The programme included a dedicated workshop for institutional actors to complement digital marketing and branding support previously given to selected SMEs. That workshop focused on the role institutions play in enabling, coordinating and scaling marketing efforts across sectors.

Participants gained skills to improve client and partner interactions, sharpen value propositions and build stronger professional relationships.

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“This is a significant milestone for The Gambia’s business ecosystem,” said Yusupha Keita, ITC Country Representative. “Businesses built around real problems and customer needs are easier to grow and scale. I am happy to hear you identifying problems, needs and solutions. Apply these skills to strengthen your businesses.”

Lumana Kamashi, EU Representative, praised the Communication for Market Success training. “On behalf of the European Union, I warmly congratulate all participants for completing this course. Over the past week you strengthened communication, business storytelling, confidence and market engagement. The EU is proud to support this initiative with the Government of The Gambia and ITC. Women entrepreneurs drive economic growth, innovation and jobs. Entrepreneurship is not only about a good product — it’s about communicating clearly, building relationships and presenting your business confidently. Use these skills to reach new opportunities.”

Jatou Mbye, founder of JT Gambia representing Treasure Women Worries, said the training reinforced both clear speaking and active listening. “We will apply these skills in serving customers and communities,” she said. Mock-event teamwork demonstrated how ITC brought participants together to learn and grow. “In eight years of business I had never pitched publicly. This training gave me the confidence to present before hundreds, even thousands. As trainers, we will share what we learned and spread this knowledge across The Gambia and beyond.”

Beatrice Mboge, CEO of the Gambia Women Chamber of Commerce, said communication improvements among participants were striking. “Let us help others grow as we have grown. Many women operate alone and lack business networks; this must change.”

Speaking for participants, Sohna Maimuna Secka said they leave the training more confident, motivated and better equipped to apply new skills in business and daily life. She thanked ITC, SheTrades and all contributors for the successful programme.

Other speakers included Nenneh Touray, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare.

The programme is part of ITC. SheTrades and EU efforts to promote inclusive growth, strengthen entrepreneurship and create sustainable opportunities for women and youth in The Gambia.