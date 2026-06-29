NCCE completes nationwide civic, electoral sensitisation programme

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By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) has concluded a five-day nationwide civic and electoral sensitisation programme in Brikama at the Governor’s Office.

Held from 16 to 20 June under the theme “Empowering Citizens, Strengthening Democracy Through Peace‑building,” the programme reached all five regions: Upper River (URR), Central River (CRR), North Bank (NBR), Lower River (LRR) and West Coast (WCR).

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Ansumana Ceesay, NCCE programme manager, said the initiative aimed to deepen public understanding of the Elections Act 2025 and to counter misinformation, hate speech and divisive narratives that undermine democratic processes. He said the sessions provided a platform to tackle those threats directly while promoting peaceful, inclusive participation.

“Democracy thrives when citizens are informed, engaged and willing to resolve differences through dialogue rather than division,” Ceesay said.

He added that the NCCE is focused on ensuring marginalised groups — including youth, women and persons with disabilities — understand their civic rights and responsibilities and can participate meaningfully incredible and peaceful elections ahead of the 2026 presidential vote and beyond. “By fostering dialogue across generations and communities, we aim to build resilience, trust and collaboration that will safeguard our democracy,” he said.

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Ceesay said 450 participants attended the programme. They included local and traditional authorities, youth leaders, women’s representatives, persons with disabilities, civil society actors, religious and community influencers, government officials and ward councillors. The NCCE conducted two training sessions in each region to broaden reach and inclusivity.

He urged all stakeholders to remain actively engaged. “Strengthening social cohesion, protecting citizens’ rights and ensuring peaceful, credible elections require collective effort. Peaceful elections are not the responsibility of institutions alone; they demand the active involvement of citizens, political actors, community leaders, women, youth, media practitioners and civil society,” Ceesay said.

He thanked development partners, particularly the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its support under the Inclusive Support for Participation, Integrity and Resilient Elections (INSPIRE) initiative. “Your partnership has been invaluable in strengthening the foundations of our democracy,” he said.

Sheriffo Jatta, Alkalo of Giboro Kunta, encouraged participants to share the knowledge gained for the benefit of their communities and the nation.