Students showcase robotics at AIMS launch during African Science Week

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Students from several Gambian schools showcased practical robotics and engineering solutions at a competition held on the University of The Gambia’s Kanifing campus. The closing event of African Science Week 2026 concluded with the launch of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Satellite Campus in The Gambia.

The robotics exhibition featured teams from Nusrat Senior Secondary School, St Peter’s Technical Senior Secondary School, EC ACHE Naoh Upper and Senior Secondary School, and Kids in Technology, The Gambia. Each team presented projects designed to solve real-world problems using technology and engineering principles.

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The competition formed part of a week-long STEM programme aimed at increasing youth engagement with science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Attendees included AIMS officials, University of The Gambia lecturers, government representatives and delegates from AIMS centres in Senegal, Rwanda, Ghana, Cameroon and South Africa.

Diana Dinire Umuhire of AIMS urged students to pursue careers in science and technology and to channel innovation into concrete contributions to national and continental development. Delegates said African Science Week’s objective is to bring science closer to young people and to inspire the next generation of researchers, innovators and problem-solvers.

Participants were challenged to envision Africa in 2050 and to identify how science and technology can address the region’s social and economic challenges. AIMS alumni — including Gambians who trained at centres across the continent — gave presentations sharing their experiences and encouraging students to pursue advanced study in science and mathematics.

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Diana noted that AIMS operates centres in South Africa, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana and Rwanda, and that The Gambia is the first country to host an AIMS Satellite Campus. The launch follows a partnership between AIMS and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology to expand access to advanced science and mathematics education in the country.