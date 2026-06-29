NACOFAG, partners celebrate International Forest Day 2026

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By Olimatou Coker

The National Coordinating Organisation for Farmers Associations The Gambia (NACOFAG), in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Farm Facility Project (FFF), marked International Forest Day at the Governor’s Office in Brikama, West Coast Region.

Held under the theme “Plant a Tree, Plant a Life,” the event united government officials, traditional leaders, forestry experts and community stakeholders to advocate stronger forest protection and restoration.

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Activities included a march from Brikama Boxba (Mini Stadium) to the Governor’s Office and a panel discussion featuring veteran forestry experts, senior government officers and FAO representatives who highlighted practical steps to protect forest resources.

Musa Amul Nyassi, Deputy Governor of West Coast Region, urged Alkalolu and community leaders to lead by example by planting trees across their communities. He described tree planting as a concrete measure to strengthen environmental protection and preserve resources for future generations. “NACOFAG should partner with us during the coming rainy season to ensure each of our 12 Sayfolu and their Alkalolu plant a tree,” he said.

Alieu Barry, Head of the Participatory Forestry Management Unit, warned that deforestation, illegal logging, wildfires, pollution and unsustainable land use are eroding forest ecosystems. He called for coordinated community action to halt further loss. “These threats weaken our environment and diminish resources for future generations,” he said.

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Kanimang Camara of FAO reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting national forestry conservation and community resilience initiatives. “FAO will continue partnering with national stakeholders to safeguard forest resources,” Camara said.

Dembo Juju Bojang, Sayfo of Brikama South, issued a firm warning against illegal settlement and land grabbing within protected areas, saying offenders will face legal consequences. He emphasised that traditional courts will not tolerate those who encourage encroachment on community forests.

Forestry officers at the event reiterated that forest reserves face persistent threats, notably bushfires linked to hunting and uncontrolled honey-harvesting practices. They urged stricter enforcement, community vigilance and scaled-up reforestation to protect remaining forest cover.