Faith, logic, and the politics of distortion: A response to an opinion piece published in The Standard

It is a mark of the desperation in our current political climate that opponents of the APP-Sobeyaa and critics in the media have resorted to the oldest trick in the book: questioning a leader’s faith when they cannot challenge his policies.

We refer to the recent opinion piece published in The Standard newspaper, titled “Refutation of Essa Faal who asked for the proof of Allah’s existence.”

While the author attempts to frame his argument as a defence of religious orthodoxy, it is, in reality, a calculated exercise in intellectual dishonesty. It relies on a deliberate twisting of Mr Essa Faal’s words to manufacture a controversy where none exists.

To set the record straight: Mr Essa Faal has never questioned the existence of Allah (SWT).

As a devout Muslim, Mr Faal’s belief in the Almighty is absolute and unwavering. To quote Mr Faal directly during his interview with Eye Africa TV, Mr Faal states; “We all believe in Allah, but no one can point to anything and say that this is Allah.”

The statement in question, which the author of the article has so clumsily misinterpreted, was a legal and theological illustration regarding the nature of evidence versus faith. Mr Faal made a point taught in every madrasa in The Gambia: that our belief in Allah is based on Iman (faith), not on physical, ocular proof.

As Muslims, we believe in Al-Ghayb (the Unseen). We believe in Allah, His Angels, and the Day of Judgement with total certainty, even though we do not see them with our physical eyes in this world. This is the very definition of faith. To argue that acknowledging we haven’t “seen” Allah physically is tantamount to disbelief is to display a profound ignorance of basic Islamic theology. By the author’s flawed logic, any believer who admits they have not physically shaken hands with an Angel would be accused of disbelief. It is an absurd standard, applied only to smear Mr Faal.

Why is this narrative being pushed now? The answer is simple. The political landscape is shifting. As APP-Sobeyaa continues to gain traction with a message of competency, legal integrity, and economic reform, our opponents are finding it difficult to compete on the issues.

They cannot attack Mr Faal’s track record, nor can they dismantle his plans for a better Gambia.

So, they attack his character.

The author of the Standard article, much like Mr Musa Batchilly before him, is engaging in the politics of distraction. They want the Gambian voter to debate Mr Faal’s prayer beads rather than the crumbling economy, the lack of jobs for our youth, or the corruption that plagues our institutions.

Let us be unequivocal: Mr Essa Faal is a Muslim who respects the deep religious heritage of The Gambia and probably fears Allah much more than those who choose religion falsely criticise him. Mr Faal is also an intellectual and a lawyer who speaks with precision.

We understand that in the heated arena of politics, nuance is often the first casualty. But we refuse

to let malicious actors redefine Mr Faal’s faith to suit their electoral agenda.

The Gambia is a nation of believers, but we are not a nation of sheep. We can distinguish between a sincere defence of religion and a cynical political hit-job. We urge the author of the article and the political forces hiding behind them to elevate their game. Debate us on policy.

Debate us on the law. But do not hide behind the veil of religion to score cheap points.

To the supporters of APP-Sobeyaa and the wider Gambian public: Do not be swayed by these desperate narratives. Mr Faal remains focused on the mission to restore dignity, justice, and prosperity to our nation. We walk this path with full faith in Allah and full confidence in the truth.

APP-Sobeyaa.