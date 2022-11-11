FALCONS DEFENDER JOINS AC HORSENS ON TRIAL

Falcons Football Club announced that defender Alhagie Saine has arrived in Denmark for trials with Danish super Liga Club AC Horsens.

Saine, 19, is the captain of the Gambia U20 team and recently helped the Young Scorpions to a second place finish in the WAFU U-20 championship held in Mauritania early this year. He was also a key member of the U-20 side that won bronze medal in the 2021 CAF Youth Championship. His impressive performance for both club and country at youth level earned him a called up to the senior national team’s provisional 40-man squard released by Scorpions coach Tom Saintfiet for this month’s week-long training camp in Turkey despite missing out on the final 23-man list.

The Young Centre back has had a steady progress coming through the Falcons set up playing a vital part in the club’s rise to the Gambia Football Federation 1st division league. His ability to read the game from the back, speed and a good ball playing defender has made him one of the Gambia’s most sought after Young defenders. Saine’s fearless defending and accurate passing range has also won him many admirers in the Gambian domestic league.

Th defender has safely landed in Danmark and will begin his trials at AC Horsen, a club with a proven track record for developing young players. Alagie was received by Mr Saikou Saidy representative of the agency working with Alagie. Falcons Football Club wish our defender a successful trials with the Danish SuperLiga side.

