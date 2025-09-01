spot_img
Gambia News

‘Families of AKI victims rejected gov’t’s compensation offer’

Speaking at a special government press conference in response to protest group Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA)’s petition for President Adama Barrow to take immediate action on recommendations of the  National Assembly on the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) crisis that killed over 70 Gambian children from taking contaminated medicine in 2022, the Attorney General Dawda A Jallow has revealed that the affected families have declined the government’s compensation offer and are pursuing legal action with the hope of a bigger compensation. “They even would not accept part payments”, Jallow said.
He said Government had allocated a budget for compensation and had even initiated negotiations with the victims but they rejected the offer.
“But I acknowledge the right of the victims to seek legal recourse. People have the right to go to court anytime they feel like government process is slow,” he stated.
AG Jallow further said unlike private companies, government processes go through so many layers.
He however emphasised that  government is committed to addressing the issue and there are ongoing efforts of engagement with the Indian government and the pharmaceutical company involved in manufacturing the drugs. “So government is relentless,” he affirmed.

