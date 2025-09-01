Ambassador impressed with Turkish company’s cold store project in Pirang

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

His Excellency F Türker Oba, the Turkish ambassador to The Gambia, yesterday visited the Pirang community’s new cold storage facility, a project designed to strengthen farmers’ capacity during the harvest season. The facility is expected to reduce post-harvest losses and improve food security not only in Pirang but also in neighbouring communities.

A step towards sustainability

Dennis Elverir, CEO of AIC Green Energy which is implementing the project, confirmed that his company is preparing to integrate solar solutions into the facility. This green energy investment will cut operating costs, ensure sustainability, and create a model that can be replicated nationwide.

“Our mission is to deliver practical solutions that bring lasting value to Gambian agriculture and empower communities,” Elverir said. He concluded: “We stand with Gambian farmers and communities—day and night—because our vision is to see Gambia shine with green energy and opportunity

Community appreciation

On behalf of the Alkalo, a villager, Muhammed Cessay expressed gratitude to the Turkish Embassy for its support and commended AIC Green Energy for its leadership in combining agriculture with clean and sustainable power.

Promising partnership

His Excellency Ambassador F Türker Oba praised the Gambia Government and people for their collaboration and reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to supporting impactful projects.

“I was pleased to see the progress in Pirang on this important cold storage facility, which will strengthen farmers and the vegetable value chain,” he remarked.

The initiative reflects the power of international cooperation and private investment to drive sustainable development in The Gambia.