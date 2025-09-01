GCCI set to elect new president Friday

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is gearing up for a significant leadership transition, with the election of a new president scheduled for September 5, 2025. The election, which will be held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Centre to replace Edrissa Mass Jobe`s leadership, marks a crucial milestone in the chamber’s history.

Addressing journalists at Kerr Jula house in Bijilo ahead of the much anticipated GCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM), Abdoulie M Touray, former president of the GCCI and chairperson of the Advisory Council, emphasised the importance of transparency, fairness, and integrity in the electoral process.

“The upcoming election is not just about leadership; it’s about continuity, accountability, and the credibility of the business community as a whole,” he stated.

Explaining the requirements and processes of the election, Almameh Fanding Taal, a Member of the Advisory Council, said potential candidates must meet specific requirements, including being a fully paid-up member of the chamber, possessing relevant skills and experience, and having a clean financial record.

Commenting on the voting process, Taal said Members will vote based on their business category, with six categories in total, each with a specific number of votes.

On the Council’s Role, Taal added: “The GCCI Advisory Council will oversee the election process, ensuring that it is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.”

A new era for GCCI

The newly elected president will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the GCCI and the Gambian business community. With challenges such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and digital transformation on the horizon, the chamber requires strong and visionary leadership to navigate these complexities.

Mr Touray urged members, candidates, and stakeholders to participate fully in the electoral process, emphasising the importance of dignity, respect, and responsibility.

“Let us work together to uphold the legacy of the GCCI by ensuring these elections strengthen the unity, credibility, and effectiveness of the chamber,” he said.

As the GCCI prepares for this significant event, the business community is eagerly anticipating the outcome, recognising the crucial role the chamber plays in promoting economic growth and development in The Gambia.