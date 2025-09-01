40 journalists complete training on physical, online safety

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) has successfully concluded a three-day training session for 40 journalists on physical and online safety.

The training, supported by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), aimed to equip journalists with the necessary skills and knowledge to execute their work safely and professionally.

The journalists were trained on how to make risk assessments and develop safety plans to mitigate potential threats.

They also received tips on physical safety and security, including situational awareness and contingency planning.

The training also covered online security measures, such as protecting personal information, creating strong passwords, and defending against malware and phishing attacks.

Journalists were also educated on what constitutes harassment and the available avenues for reporting.

Meita Touray, GPU Board Treasurer, emphasised the significance of the training, citing the current situation in The Gambia, where journalists face safety threats while covering political events and protests.

“This training is crucial and timely, as it will empower journalists to protect themselves in the field and continue to inform and educate the public,” she said.

Madam Touray added that the GPU has conducted safety training for journalists in the past, but recognises that more needs to be done, especially with elections approaching.

“The union is committed to enhancing the capacity and skills of journalists and advocating for a free and safer environment for media professionals.”

Paul Steven Prierra, Safety Trainer and GPU Board Member, urged participants to apply the knowledge gained from the training and share it with colleagues who couldn’t attend.

“When we talk about safety, we need to think about how safe we’ll be when we’re out there covering events,” he said.

The GPU commended the National Endowment for Democracy for their support and expressed desire to continue its work in promoting journalist safety and welfare.