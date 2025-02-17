Fatima Maada Bio elected president of Organisation of African First Ladies for Development

- Advertisement -

Sierra Leone’s First Lady, Dr Fatima Maada Bio, has been elected president of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Announcing the news on her official social media account over the weekend, she stated: “I am honoured to announce that I have been elected to serve as the President of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), an esteemed organisation comprising first ladies from across Africa. This role is not only a privilege but also a profound responsibility that I embrace with enthusiasm.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my fellow First Ladies who have supported me throughout this journey. Your belief in my leadership inspires me to steer this ship towards our collective goal. I want to express my sincere appreciation to all Sierra Leoneans, both at home and abroad, for granting my husband the opportunity to serve our nation.

“Lastly, I thank my He for She President, Dr Julius Maada Bio, for empowering me and providing a platform that allows me to champion the cause of women and girls in Sierra Leone and beyond. Together, we will work tirelessly to uplift our communities and advocate for positive change.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, First Lady Bio noted: “My mission is clear, to contribute to a healthy, educated and economically empowered women in Africa. Given OAFLAD’s distinguished heritage, I promise to dedicate myself to the service of our people and as most of you know me, I am a strong advocate for women’s leadership, gender equality and social justice. With your support, we can together build the remarkable legacy of those who came before me as our utmost commitment to our future.”

OAFLAD is a nongovernmental, not-for-profit organisation founded in 2002 by 37 African first ladies.